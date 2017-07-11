What's it like, to be rodeo royalty? When Cayley Peltzer rides in the Canadian flag at the start of the rodeo at the Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days, she carries in with her the pride of individuals who are practising the western way of life, but also Canadians all over the region.

This year Peltzer was re-crowned as Miss Strathmore Stampede. Peltzer was born in Rosemary, Alberta and grew up attending rodeos in Brooks and Strathmore.

There's a lot that's required of Miss Strathmore Stampede, not only are they an ambassador for the Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days, they also should be an accomplished equestrian.

On a regular day, when she's not at the Strathmore Stampede, Peltzer has what are called visiting royalty days, where she travels to other communities representing the stampede.

“There's a bunch of queens from all over that come to say a certain rodeo. Usually we start out with a pancake breakfast to visit with the people of the community and just let people know that the Strathmore Stampede is the August long-weekend and we'd love to come and have you out and to see it,” she said.

“That is part of my job, to promote the Strathmore Stampede and the events that happen within the Town of Strathmore and the surrounding area,” said Peltzer.

Most recently, Peltzer was part of a delegation of rodeo royalty who were announced during the Calgary Stampede on July 8.

“There's usually a parade. We will ride up on horses in the parade and then from there there's possibly a lunch,” she said.

Peltzer was also in attendance at the Ponoka Stampede, which is held June 26 to July 2. There she attended the Mayor's Luncheon with several other local dignitaries.

During the Strathmore Stampede the first time members of the public will see Peltzer is during the annual parade on August 5.

During the rodeo Peltzer can also be seen chasing stock after timed events like tie-down roping for example.

“We chase out the animals so that the next contestants can go, that's also our job and just visiting and mingling with crowd and signing autographs for the kids, is also a huge part of my job,” she said.

One of the best parts of her job is visiting with the public and meeting local kids.

“I love the kids. The kids are a huge part of any community, but I love getting down to their level and meeting the kids, because it is so important to promote the sport of rodeo to the community and in urban places. To make them aware that rodeo is a good thing, it is a way of life,” said Peltzer.

She hopes in her position as Miss Strathmore Stampede she can help promote the western lifestyle to the next generation of young people.

“I feel that it's very important to educate them that we are not out there to hurt the animals, and just to promote the rodeo way of life and the lifestyle,” she said.

“Agriculture is a huge part of my life and I love being an advocate for it. I definitely promote all aspects of the agriculture-rodeo way of life and the western heritage that rodeo has,” she said.

Having the opportunity to be the rodeo queen is a special one for Peltzer who has always aspired to the position even as a young girl.

“It's always held a special place in my heart,” she said. “To be able to be the rodeo queen has also been a big dream of mine,” she said.

Peltzer recalls meeting Miss Rodeo Canada Gillian Shields who was crowned in 2013 and being awestruck. Shields was at the Brooks pro rodeo.

“I saw her and she was just a polished person and a lovely lady, so you just wanted to be her. That was my initial thought of wow I want to be a rodeo queen,” she said.

Peltzer says she would love to have the opportunity to become Miss Rodeo Canada.

Naturally growing up in this area, when Peltzer saw an opportunity to take part in the queen contest for Strathmore she jumped at the chance.

“The Strathmore Stampede was a great opportunity for me to embark on this dream of mine,” she said.

“I've always come to the Strathmore Stampede and always enjoyed coming, so it just made sense,” she said.

For other young people aspiring to reach their dreams and personal goals, Peltzer says you can never regret not doing something.

“That is my life motto, it's to live fearlessly,” she said.

“You can't look back and wish you did something when you had the chance to, so that is what I tell kids even my age, but younger kids about following their dreams and setting goals and never looking back,” she said.

Come out to the parade on August 5, or the Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days, for a chance to meet Peltzer and enjoy part of Strathmore's fine rodeo history.