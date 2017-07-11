A Strathcona County family is pleading for the safe return of a chest containing a woman's ashes.

Lois Gordon was at her recently deceased mother Mary Myers' house in rural Strathcona County to water plants on Saturday evening. She walked back to her own, neighbouring house and was sitting in the kitchen at about 9:45 p.m. when she heard the security alarm go off at Myers' house.

Gordon and her sister jumped in a car and drove to Myers' house, where they encountered a man fleeing in what she believes was a dark grey or black early 2000s Chevrolet Equinox.

"He drove toward us, swerved past us and left," Gordon said.

She caught a glimpse of the driver, a young man she describes as having brush-cut, dark hair, and a round face.

Mary Myers.

Once inside the house, Gordon says they found the door between the garage and house kicked in, and discovered jewelry had been taken from her mother's bedroom. Drawers had been rummaged through, and a floral bedspread was also missing.

Most upsetting, was that Myers' ashes, contained in a cherrywood chest and still inside a green velvet bag from the crematorium, were gone.

Gordon thinks the thief may have believed the chest was a jewelry box.

A green velvet bag containing a box filled with the ashes of Mary Myers.

Strathcona County RCMP have opened an investigation, but in the meantime Gordon and her family have been searching area ditches in case the thief discovered what he had and discarded it. She's hopeful that by sharing information about the break-in, someone might be able to help them recover her mother's remains.

Though Gordon's own home was broken into years ago, her mother's house was never burglarized while she was living.

"It just seemed like a bitter, cruel coincidence," Gordon said.

Gordon is asking anyone with information about the stolen items to contact police. She said that besides the box, the velvet bag contained the certificate of cremation and a burial permit.

pparsons@postmedia.com

twitter.com/paigeeparsons