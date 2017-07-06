Wheatland County Counselling will soon be opening it's doors in Strathmore on September 5, 2017. The new service is owned and operated by Certified Trauma Practitioner and Registered Psychologist Rachel Dundas.

Dundas has lived in the Wheatland County region for over nine years, where she worked in both the healthcare and educational systems.

She has a Master's Degree in Counselling Psychology.

She has extensive training in play therapy, and is currently completing requirements for designation as a Certified Play Therapist. She will be one of only 15 certified Play Therapists in Alberta and one of less than 100 in Canada.

Wheatland County Counselling will be offering services for children, adults and families.

Dundas decided to offer the counselling service when she saw a need for accessible counselling series in the Strathmore and Drumheller region and hopes that by serving these communities, residents will not face the travel barriers that may have prevented them from receiving support in the past, she revealed in a press release.

She counselling service will be based out of Strathmore's downtown area. Although the grand opening for the counselling service will be held in September, Dundas says she will be able to see individuals with urgent needs this summer.

Most individuals get started through self-referrals she said, but sometimes they may be referred through health care professionals like family doctors, or social workers.

For more information about assessments, or Wheatland County Counselling, please visit their website at wheatlandcountycounselling.com, or call Dundas at 403-901-3761.