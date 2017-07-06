Strathmore celebrated Canada Day and the 150th anniversary of confederation in style on July 1st. It was such a great day. There was so much to see, hear and do in town, starting off at 7:30 a.m. with the Strathmore Fire Department's breakfast at the fire hall.

A huge fire ladder hoisted a Canadian flag above the firehall during the event.

Canadian flags lined most of the streets in town as well.

The opening ceremony was held at Kinsmen Park and featured a flag raising ceremony with local members of the Royal Canadian Legion branch No. 10, RCMP and 901 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron.

Special guests Ecole Brentwood Elementary School Senior Choir conducted by Carolyn Steeves performed O'Canada and Happy Birthday. Beside the choir members of the Strathmore Municipal Library's Signing Strathmore group translated O'Canada into sign language.

Special greetings were delivered by Strathmore Mayor Michael Ell, Wildrose Party Strathmore-Brooks MLA Derek Fildebrandt and Siksika Nation Chief Joe Weasel-Child.

Ell spoke about the importance of learning from the past, the local Blackfoot community and the diversity of Canada.

“It's an honour to be here to celebrate the 150th birthday of the greatest country in the world,” said Weasel-Child.

Weasel-Child spoke about sharing the bounty of the land and how proud he was to host an economic summit recently with officials from the Strathmore, Drumheller, Medicine Hat region.

“We started exploring ways of working together and building partnerships on how we can diversify our economy and make a better future for our children,” he said.

Fildebrandt called Canada the most prosperous, free and most tolerant society in the world.

“We are not a perfect country, but we are a great country that accomplished great things in the past together and will accomplish great things in the future,” he said.

There were a number of activities for visitors and families, including face-painting, the Gladiator Joust, a petting zoo, miniature train rides around Kinsmen Lake, a bicycle parade, and a watermelon eating contest. Throughout the day there was entrainment on the stage at Kinsmen Park.

Vendor booths lined the entire park. The day was capped off at the Strathmore Agricultural Grounds grandstand where individuals watched a grand fireworks display.

Happy Canada Day Strathmore!