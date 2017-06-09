Westmount School hosts Powwow

On June 1, students at Westmount school celebrated Western Day and hosted a Powwow with their guests special dignitaries and councillors from Siksika Nation.

In the morning students enjoyed a pancake breakfast and completed western-themed activities and during the afternoon they assembled in the gym to share in indigenous culture and learn the ins and outs of a powwow, starting with a grand entry of flags and dignitaries, dancers, drum and singers.

There were several performances by local students and singers from The Blackfoot Confederacy, who provided the singers and beat of the drum. Many students from the school also participated as singers with the Blackfoot Confederacy singers.

Spike Eagle Speaker Jr. was the master of ceremonies who also explained historical facts about regalia, and dances. There was a blessing and prayer made by Mr. Spike Eagle Speaker and then speeches from members of Siksika Nation’s council.

Eagle Speaker Jr. explained that having students wanting to learn about Siksika Nation culture was exciting.

“If somebody wants to learn our ways, or even have a glimpse into what we do, it’s an honour and a privilege to come out and show our dance to people,” he said.

Associate principal Cori Hampson explained the school has been hosting a cultural week, which included a former student singing the Blackfoot version of the National Anthem each morning.

“Our students have been practising for months about how to have a powwow,” she said.

Students got to watch grass dancers, traditional mens dances, chicken dances, ladies fancy dance, and jungle dances.

Hampson said the school has been hosting the cultural week and celebrations for years and the event is organized by the school’s Siksika liaison workers Joyce Doore and Paula Pietrobono.

“It helps to build a connection with your Siksika neighbours and our Westmount School students and families,” she said.

Councillors Hector Winnipeg thanked Westmount Elementary School for inviting members of Siksika Nation in order to share their culture.

“It’s good for us to share, each and every one of us what we know in our traditions,” he said.

Councillors Reuben Breaker spoke of the special significance of Westmount School for himself.

“This place is special to me,” he said as he told students of his own experiences as a student at Westmount School.

He explained that Canada’s message of inclusion is an important one that needs to start at a young age.

“Respect one another no matter our skin colour, our hair colour, no what language we speak,” he said.