Plenty of programming at library as move looms

The exciting news buzzing about the Strathmore Municipal Library is that the library will be moving into a temporary location with renovations and plans for expansion are planned for this year.

“It hasn’t been set as to where yet, but we know that it will probably be smaller than what we have here,” explained Carmen Erison, assistant director of library service.

One of the best things about the library is that even though they may be downsizing in preparation for their move, patrons of the library will still have access to a wide array of books and materials from over 160 libraries across Alberta, through their interlibrary loan system.

“They will still have access to a lot, but depending on where we end up we’re just waiting on the shelf space,” explained Rachel Dick-Hughes, director of library service.

“We want to make sure that we keep somewhat of a small collection, but it’s honestly depending on where we are going to go,” said Erison.

It’s just about time for the library’s Summer Reading Program. The program runs for seven weeks from July 3 to August 18. This year because of the expansion of the library the Town of Strathmore has generously donated the second floor of the Family Centre where the summer program will be held.

“One of our top priorities was to make sure that summer reading program went forward with as little disruption as possible,” said Erison.

“We are quite excited to be able to have that space and we are so thankful to that the town has donated it to us, with that we are able to open up our numbers on what we will accept for summer reading program participants to even a larger amount,” she explained. This year the program will be ran with four co-ordinators rather than two as in previous years.

The program helps to foster literacy in children and is open to kids aged 3 to 13 years.

“This is one of our most popular programs, we usually see registrations up to about 150 kids that we host throughout the week. The program runs from Monday to Thursday with different sessions available for different groups,” explained Erison.

Registration for the Summer Reading Program will open on June 10 at 10 a.m. Registrations can be made online at strathmorelibrary.ca/srp, or at the library in person for $5 cash, or $6.50 credit.

“Statistics show that children who continue to read throughout the summer are better prepared for school in the fall, and we’ve actually seen that from some of our participants,” said Erison.

“This is why the summer reading program is so important to us. The program is focused on literacy and on children reading throughout the summer. There’s prizes and incentives throughout the summer for them to read,” she explained.

The program is a fun way for kids to enjoy reading, along with games and crafts. This year the program will also be focused around the celebration of Canada 150.

“You’re going to see a great focus this year on Canadian authors and illustrators as well with this program,” she said.

“If people are looking for a great valuable program to put their kids in, a weekly program, we really recommend this program because it’s worthwhile and it’s a very minimal cost,” said Erison.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth and love mini donuts, be at the Strathmore Municipal Library this summer.

This summer the library has come up with a fun and tasty fundraiser for the library expansion.

“We are taking orders for our mini donut fundraiser. Who doesn’t love mini donuts? We see so many great fundraisers out there in the community like cookie dough, and pizza and such but, we thought mini donuts,” said Erison.

“Marlene Risdon our fundraising chair is the one who pitched it, and it’s such a fantastic idea,” she said.

Individuals can order a box of frozen mini donuts that come with 64 treats inside. Each box costs $20, or you can buy three for $50. The mini donuts can be ordered at the library directly or online at strathmorelibrary.ca/donuts.

“The great thing is you don’t have to go to the carnival to get your mini donuts. Simply order them from the library and support the library too,” said Erison.

“You can enjoy them fresh any time day, or night event at 2 a.m. With a mini donut craving,” said Dick-Hughes..

The mini donut fundraiser has been successful so far, the order deadline is June 19 and patrons can pick up their mini donuts on June 28 from 4 to 8 p.m.

“I think we will probably end up doing it again as well, because we do suspect once you taste them you’re going to want more,” said Erison. The library will be in attendance at the Get To Know Your Neighbour festival with order forms for the public as well.

In less than a week the Strathmore Municipal Library will be launching their Little Free Libraries initiative. The libraries will be situated in the community, for individuals to take and leave a book.

The Little Free Libraries will be launched on June 17 at 10 a.m. at the Get To Know Your Neighbour Festival.

“Our first official steward is going to be the Wheatland Society of Arts,” said Erison. She explained that the structure will be on display outside of the society’s gallery/studio in downtown Strathmore.

“We think it’s a wonderful partnership between the library and WSA to be able to provide this library we know that they will take great care of it and it also gives them an opportunity to put their own information in the library as well, outside their building That will be our very first library,” said Erison.

One of the first library private stewards will be resident Ninette Maga. The goal for the library will be to start distributing the libraries throughout the community.

“Many people have expressed interest, but our goal is to make sure they are spread evenly throughout the community so that everyone in the community can access the books,” said Erison.

Rachel Dick-Hughes explained that there’s excitement that surrounds the project finally being complete after staff at the library originally applied for a grant for the project, then submitted a application to the Lets Make a Pitch contest.

“It’s something that has been on our minds for a long time, something that we are really passionate about, because the more people who have access to books, the more likely it is they are going to find a book they love,” she said.

“That is what we are all about, we just want people to find books they love and to love reading and learning and growing, so these little free libraries just push literacy out into the community in a way that we can’t when we are in our little corner of downtown,” she said.

The library would like to extend a thank you to the United Way of Calgary and Area for funding and to the students and staff of Strathmore High School in Wes Clark’s shop class and Brandi Roberts art class for creating and painting the little free libraries.

“We’re thrilled to make this a community project with students,” said Erison.

Get a great deal on books this month on June 16 and 17 when the library hosts a huge blowout book sale.

The book sale will be held form 12 to 7 p.m. on June 16 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 17.

“We have already reduced the prices on our book sale, which prices were already pretty wonderful to start, but now prices have been reduced to 0.25 cents an item or five items for a $1,” said Erison.

It’s an opportunity for individuals to purchase a load of books for an amazing price and to help the library move some of their books as they downsize in preparations for renovations this summer.

“We are planning on doing a large weed of our collection next week. You will see more and more variety of books being put out for the book sale throughout the month,” said Erison.

For more information about the Strathmore Municipal Library please visit strathmorelibrary.ca.