Former councillor running for mayor

Former town councillor Earl Best is looking to do what’s “Best for Strathmore” with his candidacy for mayor.

“I absolutely love this town,” said Best.

Best served for nine years on town council. He acted as the deputy mayor for 18 months over that time and has served on council under three different mayors.

“I’ve learned from sitting under three different mayors a whole lot of ways to handle and what to do and what not to do in situations,” said Best.

When asked what he loves the most about the community, he said, “What I like most about this town is the people and the friendly atmosphere that Strathmore has.”

Best explained that he believes that councillors should only be allowed to sit in their position for up to three terms, before being required to step down.

“I feel that it brings in new ideas and new thoughts and new faces onto council. I think that can be a good thing,” he said.

He has sat on several local boards including the Wheatland Lodge as the assistant human resources director, The Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce, as vice president, Strathmore Municipal Library and Marigold Library as secretary/treasurer, Seniors Action Committee as chairperson, Community Futures Wildrose as secretary/treasurer and Strathmore Names Committee as chairperson.

One of Best’s passions is the preservation of the wetlands in and around Strathmore.

“Previously when I was on council I really pushed to save the wetlands, they wanted to develop it, they wanted to run a road through it,” he explained.

“I fought very hard to keep the wetlands there. I think it’s one of the attractions to our town,” he said.

In terms of immediate concerns in the town of Strathmore, Best is concerned about the seemingly high crime rate in the town.

“Every town it doesn’t matter if they are large or small, has a crime rate and drugs is becoming one of the problems throughout the country, not just in a small town like Strathmore,” he said.

“Our Town council needs to be fiscally responsible, decisive, think outside the box when necessary, and do what is best for the citizens, of this great town,” said Best.

“More prudent fiscal responsibility, better utility rates and taxes are issues that need to be dealt with. Crime must be a priority,” he said.

“We need to do what it takes to bring industrial companies to Strathmore that will provide good paying employment opportunities and a reliable tax base. These are only some of the issues that I believe need to be dealt with,” said Best.

Best said he is cognisant of the things that are going right in Strathmore and others that are not.

“With a good council and a good team we can make some changes,” he said.

The 2017 municipal election will take place on October 16,

More information on Best’s campaign can be found on his Facebook and Twitter account, and on his soon to be new website. In a few weeks he hopes to be out in the community knocking on doors.