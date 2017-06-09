Commercial truck inspection in Strathmore

June is commercial-passenger vehicle safety month and on June 1 a mobile commercial vehicle inspection unit was parked on the TransCanada Highway in Strathmore throughout the day, stopping commercial vehicles travelling through the community on the highway and inspecting loads.

“Today we are doing a joint force operation here with the town, the county, fish and wildlife, RCMP and ourselves, checking for commercial vehicle compliance. June is commercial vehicle safety month,” explained Sergeant Darren Thompson from Strathmore Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Branch.

Thompson explained that during this time there are generally more checkstops on the roads to monitor commercial vehicle safety.

The commercial vehicle enforcement branch check vehicles to ensure they comply with provincial and federal statues.

Transport officers check weights, hours of service, dimensions, dangerous goods, driver qualifications, moving violations, permit conditions, mechanical fitness, cargo securement and insurance on commercial vehicles.

Some transport officers work on mobile patrol and at Vehicle Inspection Stations (VIS), and Mobile Inspection Stations in Alberta.

There is a permanent vehicle inspection station outside of Strathmore, along the TransCanada Highway near Langdon. By the Trans Canada Highway and Range Road 270.

What some drivers don’t realize is that any commercial vehicle over 4,500 kg can be stopped when the lights are flashing.

At weigh stations, or vehicle inspections stations all commercial vehicles weighing over 4,500 kg must stop and report to the station when the amber lights are flashing on the highway sign.

“There’s generally a big misconception about that, a lot of people believe it’s just large trucks, but if you read the sign when you come by it, it’s any commercial vehicle over 4,500 kg,” said Thompson.

“The only ones exempted would be school buses, motor coaches, armoured vehicles, the military and so on. Typical commercial companies, anyone over 4,500 kg has to come in the scale,” he said.

The commercial vehicle safety alliance is a nonprofit organization responsible for the enforcement of motor carrier safety laws in Canada, The United States and Mexico.

Some items inspectors could look at are the frame of a vehicle, operation of the brake systems, lighting devices, wheels, rims and hubs, securement of cargo, the exhaust systems and more.

Some mobile inspection units have what is called a Thermal Imagine Unit that allows officers to detect unsafe vehicles by measuring heat signatures.

“When we see vehicles coming, we are looking for any obvious violations, we will flag the vehicle over. Once we do that, we do a North American Standard Inspection,” explained Thompson.

“The idea behind that is an inspection we do here is the same as an inspection in Florida, or in Mexico,” he said.

“There is some consistency across North America. It doesn’t matter where you are. Once we pull a vehicle in, we are going to check everything for equipment, lights, tire, brakes, wheels, cargo securement, driver defects, whether it’s if they don’t have a log book, or they don’t have a pre-check for the day, or they are driving over hours,” he said.

“It’s a big encompassing job, but that’s why we have so much training for it,” said Thompson.

During the day roughly 500 vehicles were observed by officers, 20 of them screened for full inspections, 12 of those vehicles were placed out of service, which means they are not to be operated on the road until the violations are repaired. Four vehicles were given a “requires attention” flag, which means they are allowed to complete their trip, but must fix violations before being road worthy again.

More information on the commercial vehicle enforcement branch can be found on the government of Alberta site, www.joinveb.alberta.ca.