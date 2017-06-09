Chaos U15 attend Regina for nationals

The Strathmore Chaos u-15 volleyball team finished their season with a trip to Nationals in Regina, Sask, where they learned a lot as volleyball players.

It was a first-time for all these girls to experience Nationals and face some of the top volleyball players from across Canada.

They had some success. On the first day, the Chaos finished third out of four in their round-robin. They salvaged the day after losing their first two games, with a valiant effort and win to close out the day.

“We came in not knowing what kind of competition we would face and we were all a little nervous, but we still played well I thought,” said Chaos coach Pennie Brennan.

“We played better as the tournament went on.”

The Chaos qualified for the power-pool on the second day to determine if they would have a playoff spot and they started much better, winning their first two matches and finishing second in the pool.

“They played some of the best volleyball I’ve seen them play all season on that day,” said Brennan.

“They had great communication, passing, serving, attacks were really strong.”

The Chaos earned a spot in the quarter-finals, where they lost and they were sent home.

“We did ok,” said Brennan.

“They were definitely a very strong team. We managed to get 19 points on them, which made me happy.”

“Overall it was a positive experience, because we got to play teams from different provinces and stay competitive with them.”

“I was really proud with how they played.”

Nationals were also a great team bonding experience.

“The girls played better as a team as the tournament went on,” said Brennan.

“Playing these teams from different places, gave them confidence and a sense of accomplishment.”

“To experience Nationals was a great way to end the season and the girls were very excited.”

The highlights of the year for the team were getting second-place at their home tournament at Strathmore High School, and attending nationals as well.

Tryouts for the Chaos teams will begin next November, visit their website www.strathmorechaos.ca or their facebook page for more info regarding the club.