Brentwood School wins CTV competition

Students from Brentwood Elementary School got the trip of their lifetime last week as students won a CTV television contest that took them to the legislature for the weekend.

The CTV School at the Legislature contest was open on January 16 and closed on Feb. 28, 2017. The contest is open to grade 6 student in elementary schools in Alberta.

In order to enter the contest school visit the CTV website and fill out an application form along with a submission, which can be a written essay, videos, cartoons, collages and other multimedia.

“There were two contest winners and we were lucky to be one of them in Alberta and my kids did a video submission,’ explained Brentwood Elementary School teacher Amy White.

“I was really impressed with them, they came up with the idea, they taped it, they did all the edits. It was all them, so it was really neat to see them rewarded for that,” she said.

White explained that each submission required students to demonstrate their learning.

“It said, show who you are and how you learn, and why this would be an important experience,” she said.

She, 21 students and a few chaperons had a four-day experience in Edmonton.

The students got to tour the legislature in particular the Lieutenant Governor’s suite, and received a private tour of the Chamber floor.

“We got to watch a session and be introduced, we got of course Derek Fildebrandt to come in and do a presentation about what an MLA does and all of this directly relates to the Grade 6 curriculum with local and provincial government,” said White.

While there students met up with local Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt, and got the chance to ask him about what it’s like to be an MLA.

The students held a mock legislature where they proposed a ‘no homework’ act policy.

“We got to play that out and see what it would look like if it went through a bill to a law. The kids got to get dressed up in all the roles and they got to try and pass that bill,” said White, who jokingly mentioned that their teacher didn’t give the bill assent.

“We got experiences that were just absolutely amazing,” said White. The students were also treated to tours of the grounds, and allowed to have small group interviews to learn the ins and out of how government functions. There was a meeting with Elections Canada officials and of course a tour and photos in the CTV studios kept everyone entertained.

White explained that it was a trip of a lifetime for some kids, who at age 11, had never been away from home before.

“It was quite the experience and we got to stay at the Holiday Inn, so they got to stay at a real hotel with a pool. I have so many pictures of their faces where their jaws are dropping looking around,” she said.

“I don’t think they knew the esthetic beauty of the building itself, architecturally,” she explained how student got to really get a first hand view of the history and the roles members of the provincial government portray including their passion for politics.