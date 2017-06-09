Bio-Can renews efforts at public engagement

Since being addressed by members of the public at a Wheatland County council meeting in early May 2017, staff from Bio-Can Ltd. have been working with Wheatland County on a plan of public engagement and are set to address the county council once more at the June 6 meeting.

When asked by the Strathmore Standard if they have started a public engagement process with local landowners to address the issued raised at the last meeting, Bio-Can Ltd.’s Mark Grunert said, “We are currently working with Wheatland County and developing a plan to further engage with the general public. Current plans are for in person public engagement in July of 2017.”

To answer some of the questions raised at the last council meeting Grunert explained that the facility runs primarily from the hours of 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The facility takes in nutrients (organics) that include leaf and yard waste as well as food waste and bio-solids. Their compost facility in Taber accepts nutrients from that region and waste from Taber will not be processed at the Strathmore facility.

It was rumored that the City of Calgary Greet Cart program would be delivering compost to the Strathmore facility. Bio-Can confirmed that they will not be receiving deliveries from that program and they believe the material will go to a Calgary facility.

Grunert explained that Bio-Can took over the facility in January 2016. Since then the company started public engagement in the spring of 2016, reduced the volume of compost on site which was historically at the facility before they assumed operations, and made use of new aeration technology.

Bio-Can Solutions have also contracted the services of industry professional for example, professional engineers specific to composting during their operations.

At present the composting facility has a ground water monitoring program that is in the approval stages with Alberta Environment.