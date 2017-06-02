Turning a new leaf at the new Birth Forest

This month new ground will be broken at the new Birth Forrest. On June 3 Communities in Bloom will be hosting a special event to commemorate 45 trees and shrubs at the new Birth Forrest location.

The Birth Forrest is a community initiative that sees trees and shrubs planted in order to commemorate the birth of children in Strathmore and the surrounding area.

“On June 3 we are basically moving where our birth forest is to the new forest,” said Rob Pirie from Communities in Bloom.

This year CiB will be planting 45 trees, a variety of fruit baring trees and shrubs.

Participants will be gathering at the new location on Thomas Drive and Centennial at 10 a.m.

“We plant 45 trees to commemorate the children that are born because as you know there are no children that are born in Strathmore,” explained Pirie. Children are not delivered at the Strathmore hospital, so organisers commemorate their birth in the Birth Forest.

The birth forest is sponsored through Chinook Credit Union, The Town of Strathmore, Eagle Lake Nurseries, and Communities in Bloom.

Individuals can register for the Birth Forest by filling out a registration form. Forms are available at The Town of Strathmore office, Chinook Credit Union and the Strathmore Municipal Library.

Pirie explained that it is Communities in Bloom’s hope that individuals will come out and volunteer on the day.

“This year it is also we are making a Canada 150 project as well. People can come out and plant fruit trees as part of their celebrations of Canada 150,” he said.

Members of the community are asked to join the celebration on June 3, pitch-in and bring a shovel and a pair of garden gloves.