Tri-Smore coming back June 24

There’s less than a month left before the annual Tri-Smore Strathmore Triathlon.

The triathlon, a race that involves running, biking and a swim, will take place on June 24. Registration on race day starts at 7 a.m. at the Strathmore Civic Centre.

Every year the excitement builds as Strathmore hosts a one of a kind triathlon that everyone in the family can attend.

Things are going well, according to race director Niki Johnson.

“I know it’s only a month away and it sneaks up on me faster and faster every year,” she said. “But I have an excellent race committee that helps me pull it off and as we do it every year, it gets a little bit easier to organize because we’ve been there before,” she said.

“We’ve also got great support from the town,” said Johnson.

Tri-Smore is broken down into the race categories of Mega Smore, Full Smore, Half Smore, ¼ Smore, and then a children’s race called the 2Bite Smore.

The 2 Bite Smore is not a timed even, and all participants receive a medal for their efforts at the end. It’s an awesome way for kids to get their first taste of biking, running and jumping in the pool for a triathlon.

The Mega Smore involves a 40 km bike and a 10 km run, the Full Smore is a 20 km bike and a 5km run, the Half Smore is a 10 km bike and a 2.5 km run, and the ¼ Smore is a 5 km bike and a 1.25 km run.

Maps and route explanations can be found on the Tri-Smore website, but on race day there will be plenty of volunteers to help guide the way.

Come out and race by yourself, or as part of a team.

Register before June 11 and be guaranteed a t-shirt in your swag bag. There will also be a number of door prizes for participants on race day.

This summer is an awesome one for visitors to Strathmore and residents alike for physical activity. During the month of June the Town will be celebrating Lets Get Rec’d and as the weather improves, athletes will be preparing for a number of local races.

“We want people to come and have fun and come exercise and enjoy the process,” she said.

“It’s nice out and people are running and training for it. Lots of times people are asking, trying to figure out ‘oh I’m trying to figure out if we’re going to do a team?’” said Johnson.

“People are asking questions about how does it work if they want to do a team instead of individuals and it’s pretty similar to previous years,” she said.

Taking part in a triathlon is also a unique community-building event. Organizing the event takes a great deal of planning in terms of gathering sponsors, volunteers, booking materials, and venues.

“You require so much co-ordination between getting the provincial permits, your towns’ and the facilities that you need because you’re swimming,” said Johnson.

Johnson expressed gratitude for the efforts of the town of Strathmore staff who keep the pathways clean for the race and all of the sponsors who contribute to the race.

“It is a fun event and every time it gets more exciting especially to watch those little kids cross that finish line, or people who have worked really hard to do it, they’ve set that goal and trained and believe,” she said.

If you’d like to volunteer please visit the Tri-Smore website for more information as race organizers are always looking for an extra bit of help.

Don’t forget to register for the triathlon by June 19. For more information about the Tri-Smore Strathmore Triathlon, please visit tri-smore.com.