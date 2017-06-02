Strathmore ready to celebrate Senior’s week

Enjoy a world of activities in your community next week, as Strathmore helps celebrate Seniors’ Week.

Seniors’ Week in Strathmore will be held from June 5 to 11.

All of the festivities kick off on June 5 with a pancake breakfast from8:30 to 10:30 a.m. hosted by the Strathmore Fire Department at 721 Lakeside Boulevard. The breakfast is sponsored through Strathmore FCSS and the Strathmore Fire Department.

“We hope that we get a great turnout,” said Dahrlyne Knaus, Strathmore Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) programmer.

“Every year for the past three years we keep building and adding to Seniors’ Week. We want it to be bigger and better every year, that is our goal,” said Knaus.

“It’s all of the organizations in Strathmore that meet to try and put together a fun-filled, full and engaging week,” she said.

Throughout the week there will be activities in and around town at Kinsmen Park, at the Strathmore Municipal Library, art courses at the Wheatland Society of the Arts studio, the Lambert Centre, Civic Centre and Royal Canadian Legion branch.

A special information session will be held on June 8. Participants are asked to call Strathmore FCSS at 403-934-9090 to register by June 6. During the day participants will receive a swag bag and will have a chance to win door prizes.

“This year we decided to do an information day, so seniors could have an entire day, including free lunch to come and learn,” said Knaus.

“Every senior will have a swag bag and there’s free lunch. Everything has been sponsored, the coffee, and the afternoon snack,” explained Knaus.

The information day will start off with coffee and registration at 9 a.m. followed by an Ask a Pharmacist presentation with Gord Morck from Strathmore Value Drug Mart.

There will be several presentations for individuals to attend during the day that include a Medical Session and a presentation on the future hospice for the region, which will be held from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.

Thanks to the work of local agencies, businesses and sponsors, Seniors’ Week is able to offer several valuable services and community activities for residents in the area during the week.

For example, on Wednesday June 7 a Poverty Simulation will be held at the Strathmore Civic Centre from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The simulation is presented by Strathmore FCSS, Wheatland FCSS, and the United Way of Calgary and Area. The simulation will give participants a glimpse into the everyday struggles of some in the local community.

Physical activity time, and a chance to cool off in the pool will take place on June 7 from 4 to 5 p.m. Then try your luck at Bingo held at the Royal Canadian Legion branch No. 10.

Seniors’ Week in Strathmore is made possible through a partnership between the 2017 Seniors’ Week planning committee and local agencies, businesses and organizations like Strathmore FCSS, Wheatland FCSS, the Town of Strathmore, Happy Gang 50+ Society of Strathmore, the Healthy Eating Active Living coalition, Value Drug Mart, Western Distrit Historical Society and many more.

All Seniors’ Week programs are free to attend, unless otherwise stated in program descriptions. For more information on Senior’s Week please visit the Town of Strathmore at www.strathmore.ca/family_and_community_support_services, or call Strathmore FCSS at 403-934-9090.