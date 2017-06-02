SHS celebrates Class of 2017

224 graduating Strathmore High School students celebrated at their graduation ceremony on May 27.

The grad ceremony was held at the Strathmore High School gym to a full gymnasium of proud family and friends of the graduates, with probably over a 1000 people in attendance.

Superintendent of Golden Hills School Division Bevan Daverne made one of the first speeches of the day to the graduates wishing them the best of luck moving forward.

SHS Principal Kyle Larson then made a speech on behalf of the staff of the school. He had different ideas on what to say to the graduating class, but thought what Olympic great swimmer Michael Phelps said was best.

“Don’t put a limit on anything, the more you dream the further you’ll get,” he said.

He then talked about Penny Oleksiak and how she became one of the best Canadian Olympians at such a young age.

“Today grads you sit before us, prepare to tackle the world and pursue your dreams. I want you to not only pursue your dreams, but to dream big. Don’t put a limit on your dreams, find your passion and pursue it to the fullest of your ability,” said Larson.

“Make sure to take action, don’t just dream.”

“As a teaching staff we have done the best to prepare you for the next step.”

There was then a greetings from Siksika Nation on behalf of Dr. Genevieve Fox, as several Siksika students graduated from the school as well.

“Always think of you are and where you come from,” she said.

“Work hard and continue to make changes… continue to show respect for the land, continue to learn as much as you can.”

Martina Vergouwen was named 2017 class valedictorian and made a fantastic speech to her classmates.

“Graduation means something different to each and every one of us, but regardless of your stance on the matter, we’ve all made it to the beginning of kind of whatever we want,” she said.

“The past three years have had an incredible impact, shaping us into the unique individuals we are today and now we start fresh unto a new chapter in our lives in whatever that may be.”

Martina then gave some advice moving forward, like drinking more water, don’t procrastinate and party like it’s 1999.

Teachers Pat Fule and Carrie Westgard then introduced the 224 graduates.

Brooke Paiha then ended the ceremony by singing God Save the Queen.