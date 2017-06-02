The Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission (AEBC) has released its interim report which, if implemented, would see a change to Strathmore’s electoral division.

In the Strathmore region the report recommends the amalgamation of seven electoral districts into five. The five are currently named Battle River - Wainwright, Drumheller-Stettler, Strathmore-Brooks, Little Bow, Cardson-Taber-Warner, Cypress-Medicine Hat and Vermillion-Lloydminister. Which would see Strathmore no longer be connected to Brooks but instead the new riding of Strathmore-Drumheller. The new division would see Strathmore sharing an MLA with residents in Drumheller as well as towns as north as Castor and Coronation and east to the Saskatchewan border.

Current Strathmore-Brooks Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt was unimpressed with the proposed changes to the division.

“The NDP-backed majority report of the EBC punishes rural Alberta and will significantly diminish the ability of rural MLAs to effectively represent their constituents,” said Fildebrandt.

“The drive from one end of the Drumheller-Strathmore constituency to the other end is 3.5 hours - Strathmore to Compeer. This drive is an enormous undertaking for constituents to consider, especially with our hard Alberta winters and driving conditions.”

Fildebrandt detailed in a press release the difficulty that will be presented to rural districts with the redistribution of electoral boundaries and the elimination of others all together.

“The majority report of the EBC overzealously cut away rural representation and now leaves some rural constituencies the size of small countries and the populations far above the provincial average,” he said.

The EBC recommended that rural MLAs either fly around or have hired drivers to make up for the extra time, without having any powers to increase MLA office budgets, Fildebrandt said..

“At 35,862 square kilometres, Drumheller-Strathmore would be the size of Taiwan and have a population far larger than most urban constituencies,” Fildebrandt said.

With Strathmore continuing to grow at a healthy pace, Drumheller-Strathmore would be under represented for the foreseeable future in the legislature.

“I will be honoured to continue to represent our constituency in whatever form it takes in the next election, but there are clear problems with the proposed boundaries that punish the people of Strathmore, Brooks, Drumheller and the surrounding region. I will take these issues to the EBC at their next hearings and make our voices heard loud and clear.

Current Drumheller-Stettler MLA Rick Strankman echoed many of Fildebrandt’s concerns, including the size, driving distance, and population of the proposed division. Strankman also expressed concerns about how the County of Stettler would have more than one provincial representative.

“Across the top of the boundary it effectively cuts out Stettler by single digit miles and cuts the Stettler municipality in half,” said Strankman.

““Some of these lines need to follow the county lines so they have equitable representation to their municipal or jurisdictional counter parts.”

The report was presented before the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on May 25.

The commission has been meeting since October 2016. Since then they have held 21 public hearings and received 749 submissions from the public.

“Our Interim Report strikes a balance between population numbers and public interest,” said Justice Myra Bielby, Chair of the Electoral Boundaries Commission. “I want to thank the hundreds of Albertans who participated in the review process to this point. The feedback was valuable and informed many of our recommendations. We look forward to receiving further input into our proposed boundary changes in the coming months.”

The commission recommends the creation of three new electoral constituencies and the amalgamation of constituencies that have not seen much growth.

The report shows a recommendation for a constituency to be added to Calgary and Edmonton and a third to the north-east metro area of Calgary.

The commission also recommends the amalgamations of four consituencies into three, the divisions of Lac La Biche-St. Paul-Two Hills, Athabasca-Sturgeon- Redwater, Fort Saskatchewan- Vegreville and Bonnyville-Cold. The amalgomations of five districts into four currently named Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre, West Yellowhead, Drayton Valley-Devon, Whitecourt- Ste. Anne and Stony Plain.

According to a AEBC press release, the seven remaining electoral districts the commission recommends retaining two electoral divisions in the far northwest of the province that were previously granted special status under s. 15(2) of the Electoral Boundaries Commission Act (currently Dunvegan-Central Peace-Notley and Lesser Slave Lake). Special status permits their populations to fall between 25 per cent and 50 per cent below the provincial average electoral division population.

The Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission interim report can be viewed at www.ABebc.ca. Individuals are able to submit feedback on the report until July 8. There will be public hearings related to the report on July 17 and 21 in Grande Prairie, Vermillion, Edmonton, Calgary and Brooks.

The final report is expected to be submitted in October.