On-it transit system survey coming to Strathmore

An exciting new survey, the regional transit survey, comducted by the Calgary Regional Partnership, is coming to Strathmore this summer.

The CRP’s current pilot project for the On-It Regional Transit system is operating on what is called it’s south route which involves the communities of Black Diamond, High River, Okotoks, Turner Valley and Calgary.

The goal of the CRP is to try and connect all of the member municipalities with each other and the City of Calgary.

The next step will be to see if a route travelling through Strathmore, Chestermere, Cochrane and Calgary is viable and in need.

The CRP will be conducting a telephone and online survey starting on June 1.

Calgary Regional Partnership’s Ettore Iannacito explained that the CRP will be looking for between 200 and 250 responses in Strathmore, and the CRP will be conducting a similar survey in Chestermere, Cochrane and Calgary.

“We are surveying people in Calgary as well to find out if they want to travel between Calgary and Chestermere and between Calgary and Strathmore,” he said.

“Between all those municipalities we are looking for a sample size of 1,200 responses. We also have an online survey that we are running parallel. Once we have the responses we need, all that data is going to be collected and analyzed,” he said.

It could take about three weeks to receive the results of the surveys and another month or so to compile the information. They expect that preliminary results could be out by the end of July.

Strathmore Mayor Michael Ell, a member of the CRP explained that with the new pilot project people from the participating communities are coming into Calgary and they can now reserve a seat on the On-It coach style buses.

“People that are working, or that just want to go into Calgary can do it, but also if you are in Okotoks and you want to go to High River because you have a doctor’s appointment, you can hop on the transit system,” he said.

The pilot project is funded in part by the participating municipalities, provincial government grants and the Ministry of Transportation.

“It’s part of the goal that the government has in regards to reducing our carbon footprint by encouraging people to use transit,” Ell explained.

In terms of how the project is moving forward, Ell said ridership is growing

“They are seeing some success and it’s being accepted,” he said.

“The other part of that transit system that most people don’t realize, is people in Calgary that want to go down to High River, Turner Valley, Okotoks or Black Diamond can hop on the On-it system and go to those communities,” he said.

Individuals can travel both ways with the transit system pilot.

“For instance if they’ve caught the early bus and they have a job in Okotoks or High River, they can use the On-it service to get back and forth to work,” said Ell.

“Eventually this system, when it’s all integrated, you can for instance hop on a bus in Turner Valley and come right all the way up to Strathmore,” said Ell.

“That’s several years down the road, but that’s sort of the vision that they are trying to accomplish,” he said.

“It’s just a great thing that we as all of the surrounding communities are working together,” said Ell.

This summer some exciting news related to the On-It system and Canada 150 celebrations is about to occur. In partnership with the federal government and the communities of Calgary, Banff, Canmore and Cochrane, a regional transit system will operate to shuttle passengers into the Banff region and keep traffic off of the highways.

The Banff to Calgary transit service will start on June 17 and be will be continued until Labour Day.

There will be five to six buses operating.

One-way fares cost $10. Passengers will book seats on the 55-passenger coach style buses, which will do round trips from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The buses will travel from Crowfoot LRT to Heritage Station in Banff then they will connect with the ROAM transit service and to Parks Canada shuttles.

According to Iannacito, one of the main goals of the Canada 150 project is to reduce congestion on the highways and give visitors an option on how to get to the mountains without using their cars.

“It also starts to provide a reasonable On-it transit presence in the western part of the region, connecting municipalities. The great thing about this is that we’ve got some great partners,” he said.

“We’ve got Parks Canada involved, the town of Canmore, Banff, Calgary, Cochrane, and Okotoks. It’s just a great partnership and we think it’s something that is going to be very successful,” he said.

The Banff to Calgary service will run as another On-it regional pilot on the weekends and holidays for 11 weeks.

The buses will be based out of Okotoks and travel to the Somerset LRT station from there they will travel to the Crowfoot LRT and branch into two routes.

One will use Stoney Trail to Highway 1 and to Banff and the second will travel from Crowfoot LRT to Highway 1A through Cochrane to Highway 22 and to Canmore ending in Banff.