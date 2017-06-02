New board of directors for chamber

The Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce formally elected a new board of directors. The list of directors was announced during their last meeting on May 23.

Terri Kinsman of the Rocking R Guest Ranch and Spa remains the president of the chamber of commerce, while the vice-president role is taken over by Wanda Reinholdt. David Wilks has been elected as treasurer and Matt McBean has been elected as co-ordinator. Shelley Toderian remains the executive director of the chamber of

commerce.

There are 13 members of the board, which includes Rocky Blokland, Lawrence Carriere, Jill Crossland, James Watt, Denise Geremia, David Crombie, Berniece Bland, and Aleesha Gosling.

To become a member of the Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce, like the Strathmore Standard, please contact strathmoredistrictchamber.com, or call 403-901-3175.

The next meeting of the board of directors for the Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce will be held on June 7 at the Strathmore FCSS board room.