Hope Bridges June programming and fundraiser

Take a quick glance around Strathmore and you will likely see the Hope Bridges Society Painted Quilts project mounted on the sides of businesses in town.

Next month, on Thursdays Hope Bridges will be creating more Painted Quilts at Wheatland Lodge. The Painted Quilts sessions will be held on Thursday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m.

Both the Painted Quilts and the Paint and Tea are free sponsored events.

Since 2014, the Painted Quilts project has seem beautiful painted quilt murals placed mounted onto the sides of local businesses and institutions. There are now nine quilts up in the community and one left over from the original grouping.

Hope Bridges will be installing three more quilts in the near future, so keep an eye out for it in town, but also a nicely crafted plaque will be included with each piece of art, that will detail the name of the artist, piece and related information.

The three new quilts will be installed at McBride Career Group, The Westmount Playschool and Bubbles Laundromat.

If you’d like register for the Painted Quilts project please call the Hope Bridges Society’s studio for more information.

Hope Bridges Society is a non-profit society that works within the community to help connect individuals through the use of the arts.

This month on May 30 kicks off Hand Built Pottery where participants will create a piece of artwork that they can take home and admire.

Hand Built Pottery costs $40.

Individuals can register for Hand Built Pottery up until 3 p.m on May 30. During this session participants will be creating owls.

Coming up during Seniors’ Week, which runs June 5 to 11 in Strathmore, Hope Bridges will be partnering with the Town of Strathmore and the Senior’s Advisory Committee to provide a Paint and Tea session.

“Paint and Tea is similar to a paint night where you create a piece in two hours and you take home. It’s step-by-step facilitation,” said Hope Bridges Society co-ordinator Wanda Reinholdt.

Paint and Tea will take place on June 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Strathmore Library Meeting Room. Make sure to register early as there is a limit of 12 people.

The fourth annual Hope Bridges Art and Wine Auction was held at the Strathmore Travelodge this year on April 22.

The fundraising event was a huge success raising over $10,000 for the society.

“We were very pleased with the auction,” said Reinholdt.

“We brought in over $10,000 and had a great turnout from the community,” she said. The new location also allowed for a great number of community members to attend the auction.

There were over 80 items in the auction, those included paintings, woodwork, and edible flower arrangements made out of vegetables created by Back to Good.

Reinholdt stressed that there was a great deal of support from local businesses and community members, a number of regular patrons and some new faces at the auction.

“Our community project this year the bikes were really fun, we had a model on each of the bikes and they did very well,” she said. One bike called ‘Go With The Flow’ will go to the Rosebud Centre for the Arts.

‘Flight’, Hope Bridges mural project which is auctioned off each year, was purchased by Bow River MP Martin Shields, and now is featured in the lobby of the Town of Strathmore municipal office.

“We had fabulous door prizes they were amazing. From Eagle Lake Nurseries we had a garden and yard landscape package and from Home Hardware and Pure Country Meats we had a meat package which included a barbecue,” she said.

Reinholdt thanked the staff from the Travelodge for their hospitality and help to set up the event.

“We look forward to continue to grow the event. We have some great ideas already about how to make it even better,” she said.

For more information on how you can join Hope Bridges Society this summer, please visit the Hope Bridges Studio in Strathmore, call 403-983-3640, or check out their website at hopebridges.ca.