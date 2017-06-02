Digital eye strain is a problem that affects nearly 70 per cent of all Albertans, reveals a provincial survey conducted in April. The issue is whether or not Albertans can unplug a bit from their electronics like cellphones and computers and help their eyes readjust.

“We all spend so much time looking at digital devices that the eye strain is becoming more and more common definitely, more and more prevalent,” said Strathmore optometrist Dr. Michelle Duke.

According to the Alberta Association of Optometrists(AAO), on average adults in the province are spending 10.5 hours a day on digital devices.

Most people are not properly allowing their eyes to rest by practising the 20-20-20 rule, which is to look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes, or using computer or blue light glasses.

Digital eye strain can cause headaches, people suffering from digital eye strain can experience tired or dry eyes, sore shoulders and back muscles.

“It’s pretty shocking that about 70 per cent of Albertans experience the symptoms and don’t have any idea that it has to do with it, the digital eye strain,” said Duke.

“Some symptoms that can come from that are headaches, blurry vision, sensitivity to light, and tired eyes. That’s a really common one. People come in and say that their eyes are really tired,” said Duke.

“Sometimes they could have double vision, tearing, or sometimes they have excessive blinking, or squinting,” she said.

Later in 2017, the Alberta Association of Optometrists will be surveying Albertans about digital eye strain in children.

Duke explained that she brings up the issue of digital eye strain with all of her patients, not just the ones who are based in a office setting for most of the day.

“We are all on the computer. We’re all on our phones, even the kids I ask, how many hours a day are you looking at your phone, how many hours are you playing video games, or on your iPad,” she said.

“We know that blue light comes from digital devices like computer screens, phones or TVs and we are really looking into the effects of that excessive blue light on our bodies,” said Duke.

“Not only can we address the digital eyes strain, but we can also check for all other diseases, and all other systemic problems, we can do a really comprehensive eye exam to make sure nothing else is going on,” said Duke.

Afterwards the patient and optometrist can work on solutions to help alleviate the digital eye strain.

“Digital eye strain comes from two factors, one is straining the eyes looking at up-close objects for an extended period of time,” said Duke.

“That physical focusing is causing the muscles in our eyes to get really tired and strained and the other factor is that blue light,” she said.

“Some studies are coming back that it is affecting sleeping patterns, and melatonin regulators. It can be linked to so many different things that we didn’t realize before,” she said.

Duke emphasized that it’s important for individuals to receive blue light as well.

“Blue light is a part of the spectrum from the sun that is important, but we’re just getting such an influx of blue light that it’s kind of throwing our bodies off,” she said.

The Strathmore optometrist noted that it’s a discussion for everyone to have as more and more often children are exposed at a younger age to technology.

“The excessive blue light exposure from a young age and what kind of effects are we going to see when they get older is a pretty hot topic right now,” she said.

The AAO recommends that children have their first eye exam between six and nine months, and another between the ages of two and five years and each year after that.

Adults should visit an optometrist at least every two years and seniors should make annual visits.

Some people with dry eyes or blurred vision, which could be symptoms of digital eye strain may not even know that what they are experiencing is caused by digital device usage.

There are readily available solutions to relieve digital eye strain, one is blue light filtered lenses, which can filter out some of the glare from blue light emitted by computer screens.

Another solution is to practice the 20-20-20 rule.

But only about 13 per cent of Albertans follow the rule. Even the positioning of a computer screen from the user can help to cut down on digital eye strain, yet only about 35 per cent of Albertans have their computer screens positions slightly below eye level and at about an arms reach away.

Duke also mentioned that there are a number of ergonomic steps that can be taken to reduce the stress on our eyes, for example, reducing overhead lighting in the office setting, changing the positioning of the computer screen, and changing the actual text size that you are reading on your computer, as well as adjusting the screen brightness.

Individuals are encouraged to visit an optometrist for a comprehensive eye exam which can determine if the symptoms are related to digital eye strain, or some other larger problem.