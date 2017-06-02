On May 26, students, staff, former teachers and local dignitaries took a glance back in history 25 years to 1992, as Carseland School welcomed the public to view the school’s re-opened time capsule.

“It’s exciting,” said Carseland School Principal and teacher Danielle Seabrook.

“One of our key aspects of our school culture is engaging with the community. The community does a lot for Carseland School, so any opportunity that we can have community members in, we snap at that opportunity because it’s a huge part of who we are,” she said.

The time capsule was originally sealed for 25 years in the fall of 1992.

The school’s library where the ribbon cutting ceremony took place, was a buzz with visitors during the event.

“It meant a lot to the community,” she said.

Seabrook explained that even in September 2016, the school started receiving calls from individuals reminding the staff that the time capsule was ready to be opened this year.

“This is my third year here and I have to tell you in my time here the kids have always been inquiring about ‘what is in the time capsule, when are we going to open it?’” she said.

“They were anticipating this day for a long time,” she said.

During the event former principal Bev Upshaw and her family were present. Upshaw was the guest of honour. She retired in 1994.

The outer walls of the time capsule are bricks from the original Carseland School that were salvaged by Upshaw.

Gwen Rogers, the custodian of the school for over 21 years, did the honour of cutting the ribbon, after which each class had a chance to tour the library and view the items.

Also in attendance for the celebration was former teacher Trudy Page, who taught many of the students at Carseland School for a period of over 20 years, and former secretary Katherine Kelston, who was the friendly face people met in the office at Carseland School from 1990 to 1999.

“I have taught every student who has anything in this time capsule,” said Page as she glanced about the room where there were former students and staff mingling about.

Page, taught Grade 2 in the old school and Grades 2 and 3 in the new Carseland School.

“It’s amazing to come back and see all of these things because I have not got a good memory, so this is awesome. It’s bringing back lots of memories,” said Page.

She explained that at the time Upshaw collected the bricks from the old school and all of the items to put in the time capsule and placed the items in a large white plastic bucket.

For some reason the contents were covered with three feet of sand.

“So when we came here three days ago to open it, to get it out, we had to dig sand out of it,” she said.

“It was amazing working with Bev. She was a very forward thinking principal in her time and the vision of having this new school come to fruition was a dream for so many people and it was a reinforcement for the community itself that the government was investing in the new school for this small town,” said Kelston.

“It was a really incredible experience to go through the whole process of designing and all of those kinds of things that go along with putting up a new building,” she said.

When asked how she felt about being able to see reminders of the school and the dreams of former students now turned adults, Kelston said, “It’s certainly a walk down memory lane. Some of the staff I have been in touch with and some students throughout the years, so it’s nice to see the ones that I haven’t seen lately and also to reconnect with the ones that I haven’t seen for a while.”

Kids at Carseland School were a delight to see during the ribbon cutting ceremony as many of them dressed up to match the era of the 1990s when the time capsule was sealed.

Visitors to the school’s library got to see the hand-written notes created by kids at the school back in 1992. The got to read the children’s hopes and dreams from the time, they also viewed historical photos, and copies of local newspapers of the time, like the Strathmore Standard and Calgary Herald, which were buried inside the capsule.

Seakbrook explained that likely in September this year the students will add items from 2017 to the time capsule and it will be resealed for another term.