Badger shows off his skills at Bantam Bowl

Strathmore Badger Max Sims was a part of something special playing for the Team South in the 2017 Football Alberta Bantam Bowl.

The Bantam Bowl invites the top 80 football players who are graduating Grade 9 from across Alberta; 40 from the south and 40 from the north. Max got a chance to play for the team after one of the offensive line players was injured.

The game was played in Edmonton at the UofA fields on May 22. Grade 9 Strathmorite Max Sims, who plays for the Strathmore Badgers was one of the players selected for Team South and helped his team to a 27-8 victory.

The 6”1 Offensive Lineman is a solid blocker that creates running lanes and protects the quarterback.

All the players learned a lot playing in a game with the top players from the province and the Strathmore blocker was no exception.

“They were really good,” he said.

“You get a little intimidated knowing you are going up against the best of the best, but to help with that know that you are one of the best as well.”

His teammates helped him out a lot and Max believes this experience will help him in his football career moving forward. He will be entering high school next season and will have to play at the high school age level, which is an important period for football players, to show scouts what they are capable of.

“It was nice to be around so many other players that love the sport like I do,” said Sims.

There were some scouts there from Team Alberta, who take the top 40 players and play in the Western games.

Max enjoyed every part of the process. He enjoyed practicing and seeing some of his Badger teammates who also tried out for the team, but didn’t make it. He also learned to play a little different when he has to.

“You learn to be more versatile,” he said.

“Going from team to team, you learn different coaching styles, which makes me a more versatile player and this experience has taught me how to quickly adapt to that kind of change if needed.”

Sims is excited for the upcoming football season in the fall where he will most likely go up against older players at the senior level. He will be a force on the football field in the future and an important blocker for his quarter-back and running backs.