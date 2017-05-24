The formation of a joint Wildrose and Progressive Conservative party in Alberta under the banner of the United Conservative Party, is now one step closer to becoming reality.

The Wildrose Party and Progressive Conservative Party held a news conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday May 18 after signing an agreement in principle to create a new party called the United Conservative Party.

The meeting was between party leaders Brian Jean and Jason Kenney at a news conference in Edmonton.

“It’s about unifying conservatives,” said Jean. “It cannot be based on a principle of gaining power for power’s sake. It must be about more than that.” he said.

In a letter to members of the Wildrose Party, Jean said that the party is not in place for special interests, or government insiders. The party is here for ordinary working Albertans.

“The foundation of this agreement pursues unity in a way that maintains our grassroots way of doing things,” he said.

“The founding principles of this agreement honour the principles that represent our party’s values as voted on by you, and which have acted as a guiding compass for our MLAs,” he said.

“As I said almost two years ago, it remains my hope to consolidate all conservatives with the goal of presenting a new vision for Albertans that will defeat NDP MLAs in every region of our province and restore our province to prosperity,” said Jean.

On the same day the agreement was signed, Wildrose Strathmore-Brooks MLA Derek Fildebrandt came out in support of the unification deal.

“Today we took an important step towards the unification of all Alberta conservatives behind a single

force that can restore the Alberta Advantage,” said Fildebrandt.

“I will be actively discussing the proposed unification framework with the grassroots membership of the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative Parties as we ask for their approval in a grassroots vote. Ultimately, the members will decide and I will honour their decision,” he said.

“I want to thank the Wildrose and PC negotiation teams for all their hard work to make this proposal a reality,” Fildebrandt added.

“I want to acknowledge and thank both Brian Jean and Jason Kenney for putting their leaderships on the line for the good of Alberta,” he said.

Fildebrandt’s constituency of Strathmore-Brooks has one of the largest and most active Wildrose memberships in the province.

Members for both provincial parties will vote for an agreement on July 22 and a new leader will be chosen on October 28.

The new party will have it’s convention in early 2018.

An interim leader will be selected by caucus members of the PC and Wildrose parties as soon as possible after the agreement is ratified.

The agreement includes a nine-page document that goes over the founding principles of the party.

If the deal is not ratified, the parties will work out a non-competition agreement before the next provincial election.

The agreement needs to be approved by 75 per cent of the Wildrose members and 50 per cent of PC party members.

“The members will always be in the driver’s seat,” said Jean. “If approved by the membership, it would set us on a path to regain control of our province for now and for future generations.”