The flowers are blooming outside of Wheatland Elementary School in Strathmore as a garden filled with tulips celebrating Canada 150 has been installed out in front of the school.

This type of tulip was developed in the Netherlands to help celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary in 2017. The were first planted in Ottawa in 1945 as a postwar gift to thank Canadian soldiers for their efforts during the liberation of the Netherlands.

When in full bloom, the tulips are white with red flames that resemble the Maple Leaf.

Crystal Johansen, a member of the parent council came up with the idea to create the garden last fall.

“I thought that could be a good project for parent council to do, so I called Perry at Home Hardware to see how much they were going to be and how much stock they were going to have, and he offered to donate the tulip bulbs,” she said.

In the fall Wheatland Elementary Schoo families dug out the flower bed and the students and staff at the school planted the bulbs in October 2016.

“Each student and each staff member planted a tulip bulb themselves,” said Johansen.

In addition, the school’s parent council paid for the soil and mulch for the flower bed.

Brady Johansen at student at Wheatland Elementary, was also there for the unveiling.

“I planted it with my class, I helped my mom put down all the sod and mulch that went into planting it,” he said.

When asked what he things about the project, Johansen said, “I think it’s awesome. It’s great that Holland donated all of these to Canada.

He also said that he was very happy that local kids got to participate in the celebration at his school.

Cindy Banadyga and Randy Service from Strathmore’s Home Hardware were on hand during the official unveiling of the flower bed.

“I think it’s very important that the kids learn about it and participate in it, that’s our future. We need to help them do this and appreciate Canada 150,” said Banadyga.

She explained that each year there are about 15,000 of this particular tulip that are planted on Parliament Hill and donated to Canada from the Netherlands.

“These ones are produced for Canada 150. They will come up white with a red vein through them and they will only be produced for Canada 150,” she said and added that the flowers wll be sold again in the fall, but they are a limited edition.