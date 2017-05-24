Wheatland, Strathmore FCSS team up for open house

Residents of Strathmore and Wheatland County learned a little bit more about Family and Community Support Services in their region has to offer as Wheatland FCSS and Strathmore FCSS hosted a joint open house at the Wheatland County office on May 17.

The open house allowed members of the public to view displays of programming offered in their local communities and ask questions of representatives from both service groups.

“Wheatland FCSS and Strathmore FCSS decided to start doing open houses and partnering together, so we are just letting the community know what we offer,” said Catherine Walsh from Strathmore FCSS.

She explained that the event was the first open house for both organizations, who have been meeting every other moth since the start of the year.

Some of the programming offered by Strathmore FCSS this year includes activities for the 2017 Senior’s Week, which will be held from June 5 to 11.

In addition, on June 7 the Strathmore FCSS will be hosting a Poverty Simulation at the Strathmore Civic Centre. The simulation is meant to raise awareness to some of the challenges being faced by people in the community.

Information about the Volunteer Driver Program and caregiver support programming was also on hand, as well as a free income tax preparation service for seniors and low-income individuals.

“It’s free income tax preparation for seniors and low income, we do that all year round,” said Walsh.

Staff from Wheatland County’s FCSS were also on hand to answer questions and with information about local organizations like the Wheatland County Food Bank.

Wheatland FCSS offers a number of programs for all ages, but one of their greatest focuses is on providing services for seniors.

“Our biggest program is looking after our seniors,” explained Lynn Walker of Wheatland FCSS.

Some of those services can vary from communicating information or to handling referrals.

Making sure whatever they need we can either link them to the information they need, or to the person that can give them the information,” she said.

“We also have a big component that is home support. We are keeping the seniors in their homes longer. We go out and we do light house keeping duties for them,” said Walker.

One of the duties performed by workers is vacuuming.

“We do that and other things so that they can stay in their home longer and when we do our annual survey every year, they say that they so love their worker because that gives them the time that they can go out and do things, and they can be in their home longer,” she explained.

There are also a number of trained caregivers in the county and Strathmore who have received their training through the Compass Caregiver Support Program.

“We have five people trained for caregiving in the County and we’ve got three that are trained in Strathmore. We’ve got ongoing programs in various locations, so we can make it easier for people to go to caregiving and take Compass support programs,” said Walker.

A number of exciting Lunch and Learn programs are offered by Wheatland FCSS.

Next month’s Lunch and Learn is Yard Yahtzee on June 15, the final Lunch and Learn Program before the summer season.

“We just want to have a fun one that will get people out” said Walker. She explained that the sessions have been positive for their ability to remove seniors in the area from isolation.

“It gets them out and gets them to meet new friends, so we thought we’re just going to have a fun day, we’re going to play Yard Yahtzee and people are going to learn this new game,” she said.

For more information about any of the programs or services offered through Strathmore FCSS please call 403-934-9090, and for Wheatland FCSS please phone 403-934-5335.