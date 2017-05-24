Wheatland council briefs: Calgary Ironman request

On July 23, Ironman 70.3 Calgary triathlon will take place in the City of Calgary with portions going through Wheatland County.

The race consists of a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km bike ride, and a 21 km run. It is a world championship qualifying event that attracts athletes from around the world.

Wheatland County council approved an enhanced police agreement with the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General in order to provide an enhanced level of service by the RCMP for the event.

County council will invoice Ironman 70.3 Calgary $3,150 in advance of the event in order to recoup costs related to the enhanced police agreement services.

RCMP will provide traffic control along the event route through Wheatland County. In addition, community peace officers will be provided from the Town of Strathmore and Wheatland County.

Family Farm Awards

A member of Wheatland County council will be attending the 2017 Calgary Stampede BMO Bank of Montreal Family Farm Awards. The event which honours family farms across the province will be held on July 10 at the Calgary Stampede.

The Kaiser family from Wheatland County has been selected to attend the event and to be honoured during the reception.

Traffic signs to replace yield signs at RR 270 and Twp Rd. 221

Two stop signs will replace two yield signs at the intersection of RR270 and Twp Rd. 221.

There was discussion by members of Wheatland County council about the need to have a stop sign for people coming out of a private property onto a main road.

Wheatland County’s Mike Zhier, manager of transportation and utilities explained, “We had a few concerns raised from residents in the area, as far as the safety of this intersection.”

He explained that having two yield signs in the area is causing confusion in the area for drivers.

It was revealed that the property where the proposed stop sign is located, is a public road allowance. There have been in the past accidents at the intersection.

The meeting also revealed that part of the intersection is not paved. A stop sign will be installed on the west side of RR270 and a stop sign along with a stop ahead sign will be installed RR 270 (north).