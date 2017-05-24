A car accident west of Strathmore on the Trans-Canada Highway that sent a Polish motorcyclist on a round-the-world ride to hospital with serious injuries, has led to the arrest of a suspect in a Southern Alberta crime spree.

An hour after he held up a liquor store in Carstairs, Christopher Ferguson was in a motor-vehicle accident with the motorcyclist, Piotr Glowacki, in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Range Road 274.

Ferguson, 27, of Airdrie faces 20 charges in connection to a number of robberies including robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon, failing to comply with probation conditions, impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, uttering threats, and public mischief.

Strathmore RCMP were dispatched to the scene of the accident where the driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with serious injuries and Ferguson, the driver of the SUV, fled on foot.

A few minutes after the collision, RCMP received a call from the registered owner of the car, claiming that his vehicle had been stolen in Airdrie.

According to police, RCMP police dog services were brought in and tracked the driver of the SUV from the collision scene into a nearby field. Ferguson, the registered owner of the vehicle, was arrested for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The vehicle had not been stolen and investigators believe that call was placed in an attempt to avoid apprehension.

Inside the vehicle police found evidence that tied Ferguson to a robbery in Carstairs. Later a search warrant was obtained for his residence in Airdrie where more evidence related to other robberies was located.

Through the assistance of RCMP from Strathmore, Airdrie, Olds, Didsbury, and Cochrane it was revealed that on May 8 Ferguson robbed a liquor store in Olds. At approximately 11 p.m. a man armed with a knife entered the store and robbed the business of cash and liquor.

Then on May 10, two other similar robberies too place in Cochrane.

In both of those incidents, a man armed with a knife entered a liquor store and demanded cash from the register. The man assaulted staff and fled from the scene stealing liquor and cash.

Another robbery occurred in Airdrie on May 11 where the suspect fought with a store clerk and stole the entire tray from the cash register.

A fifth robbery took place on May 14 in Carstairs. The suspect was armed with a knife and entered a liquor store where he stole cash and liquor before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Surveillance footage and witness descriptions led investigators to determine that the same person was responsible for all five robberies.

Ferguson has been remanded into custody and had his first court appearance on May 17 in Calgary Provincial Court. RCMP are continuing their investigation and further charges are expected.