Everybody’s “Cool” in the upper West Side setting of New York City during Strathmore High School’s production of “West Side Story”.

Students from the drama, dance and music program at the school will be performing an adaptation of Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim’s famous Broadway musical in June.

“West Side Story” tells the tale a diverse New York neighbourhood in the 1950s and the rivalry between the street gangs, the Jets, a Caucasian group, and the Sharks a group of teenagers from Puerto Rico.

There’s singing, dancing, a love story and conflict all wrapped up into one epic tale with favourite classic songs like “America”,”Jet Song”, and “Maria.”

“It’s going to be fun,” said actor Danai Allan. She plays the part of one of the girlfriends of a lead actor in the play.

“Everyone is excited, it’s a really happy play for the most part,” explained Allan.

Her favourite part of the musical is when all of the teenagers in the story come together for the dance in the gym, which is typically a bright, music-filled and pivotal moment in the musical.

“We are all really excited to perform and it’s a fun play to do,” she said.

There are approximately 40 people in the production including a dance class from the school as well.

“West Side Story” tells the story of conflict between two different classes and races in a neighbourhood of New York, which is undergoing an urban-renewal.

“I feel our class is very diverse, everyone is from different backgrounds, so this was a good choice for us, just to express,” said Allan.

Students are ready to show off their upper West –Side style, as they have been practising for the musical since February.

Come out and support our local budding performing artists this June.

Strathmore High School presents “West Side Story,” on June 3 and June 4 at 7 p.m., June 5 to 6 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and a final showing of the musical on June 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10.

For more information on Strathmore High School’s production of “West Side Story,” please visit strathmorehighschool.com.