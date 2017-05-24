Strathmore Library to expand in 2017

Strathmore Municipal Library board President Jim Greer and Rachel Dick-Hughes, Director of Library Services, gave town council an update on plans for the library’s expansion, a 2016 year in review, and an update on the Free Little Libraries project during the regular meeting of town council held on May 16.

The board also presented town council with a proposed memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the planned renovations to the Lambert Centre.

Town council voted in favour of approving the MOU and authorized CAO James Thackray to sign the document on behalf of the Town of Strathmore.

Greer thanked the town for their ongoing investment in the library.

“We’re received lots of support and everything we do is thanks to the town’s support. You are as you know, our major contributor as well as having contributions from the province, the county, the Marigold Library Systems and our many community partners, we couldn’t do it without you,” he said.

He explained that there are more library members than every before with roughly 6,256 members.

He noted that people don’t just visit the library for the books. Individuals are coming for the unique programming and opportunities to use literacy kits, pedometers, and bocce ball sets.

Because of support from the town and the community, the library now has extended hours until 8 p.m. on three nights per week.

The library hosted 378 programs in 2016 with 5,915 attendees.

Greer detailed three new programs, a drop-in stitching group, Winging -It a theatre games program for teens sponsored by the W. Brett Wilson and Family, and Nighttime Tales, a nighttime story program where kids and their caregivers can attend, bring a stuffed animal and listening to stories in their pyjamas.

The library has occupied their space at 85 Lakeside Boulevard since 1984. The memorandum of understanding outlines that the library plans to lease the entire space, excluding the section of the building that is dedicated for the Happy Gang Society.

The cost of the project is estimated to be $700,000 with $350,000 coming from the town and the remaining $350,000 from the library.

Some of the renovations include repairs to the roof and windows, exterior building repairs, mechanical upgrades, electrical upgrades, renovation of the lobby area, redesigning of the current FCSS space, the addition of new washrooms, new flooring and the reconfiguration of the main library space.

“We desperately need more space,” said Greer.

Expanding the library will allow the library to satisfy provincial standards for an essential level of service for a population of Strathmore’s size. Green noted that they will be within 95 per cent of the standard for a town of the size of Strathmore.

“More space is going to allow us to grow to serve our community, we will be able to dedicate specific areas to teens, so that we will have resources for teens that we do not have now, we will be able to expand our children’s area and we will have a larger program room,” said Greer.

There will also be a meeting room for the library to facilitate exams and an area for community members to meet in groups.

The new library will also have more staff areas, soft seating areas for people to relax and read, and space of art.

Councillors were also given an update on the Little Free Libraries Project. The project is possible due to funding from the United Way of Calgary and Area.

The library has been working in collaboration with students from Strathmore High School teacher Wes Clark’s shop class and Brandi Robert’s art class in order to build the libraries.

There are presently four built and the art class is decorating them.

The concept of the libraries is that they will be placed in the community and filled with books, so that passersby can take a book and leave a book, without having to stop into the main library.

Dick-Hughes explained that for the libraries that will be on town property there will be strict guidelines, but they will still have stewards for those little libraries as well.

Other little libraries will be located on private property.

“We definitely want to do it right, we want to do it well, so I think we do need to have some discussions with the town administration about it,” she said.

Most importantly, Greer said, the Little Free Libraries will have a steward, somebody who will watch over them to make sure it’s not defaced and that it results in a positive benefit to the community.

He stressed the importance of having stewards that are active and committed to the project.

“This is a truly community project,” he said.

Councillor Bob Sobol suggested that each library have a plaque of some sort stating that the libraries are the property of the Strathmore Municipal Library., in order to avert any damage to the property.

Dick-Hughes also explained that there was a proposal for signage that states the project is decorated by local youth in the community.

It’s likely the Little Free Libraries will be launched next month.