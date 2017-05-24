The Alberta High School Rodeo district championships was held in Strathmore last weekend, bringing with it some of the best talent in the region for rodeo.

The event was held over the weekend on May 20 and 21 at the Strathmore and District Agricultural Grounds.

The competition included a Queen contest, saddle bronc, bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie down roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, team roping, and pole bending.

Local cowboy Hayze Stevens, 18, competed in team roping and steer wrestling and came out on top winning the steer wrestling competition.

When asked what he thought of his steer wrestling performance, Stevens said, “It went real good. I got out good and saw a good steer and caught him and it’s kind of a blur from there.”

Stevens has been going to rodeos for most of his life. He enjoys the environment, atmosphere and the people that are connected with the rodeo way of life.

“High school rodeo I’ve been doing it ever since I could, so Grade 6. I started in junior high and then started High School Rodeo in Grade 9. I’ve been rodeoing my whole life,” he said.

He’s excited to come out and watch the Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days rodeo which will take place in August this year.

“It’s a good rodeo I always like come and watch it, and I hope to one day compete in the pros,” he said.

High School Rodeo has a rich history in Strathmore, explained Crystal Stevens one of the organizers of the rodeo event in Strathmore along with her husband Jim Stevens.

“This is actually the 46th annual high school rodeo in Strathmore. Strathmore was the first high school rodeo in Canada,” she said.

”It has a huge legacy and it will continue on for the kids to come. We are actually the last stop in the circuit and now the kids that have qualified in the top 12 will go to provincials,” she said after the competition on Sunday. Alberta High School rodeo provincials will be held in Olds at the beginning of June.

One remarkable part of high school rodeo is that year after year the number of local competitors has increased.

“We are finding a lot more local kids competing, so that has been kind of a boost for our community. A lot of kids coming out and training to rodeo and becoming high school athletes,” said Stevens.

She explained that there are about 12 athletes from the area in communities like Strathmore, Langdon, Indus and Gleichen.

“We’ve got a few of them going to college in Texas and they are starting to make names for themselves outside of high school rodeo, so that is really exciting,” she said.

The announcer for this year’s rodeo was Jim Smith.

“His kids grew up in high school rodeo, they have both moved on to college, his wife Cheryl is running the office. They are from Nanton. They have stayed an integral part of high school rodeo, we are happy to have them,” she said.

Special thanks went out to Garth Boisjolie during the rodeo.

“Garth Boisjolie is actually a big part here during the weekend and there’s tonnes of volunteers,” said Stevens. This year marks the third year the High School Rodeo in Strathmore has been organized by Jim and Crystal Stevens.

For more information on the Alberta High School Rodeo circuit and standings, please visit albertahsrodeo.com.