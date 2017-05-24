Learn how to administer emergency first aid, perhaps a new language is your thing, or maybe change your diet and learn how to make healthier choices this spring. All of this and more is available in the course calendar offered by Wheatland Further Education Society (WFES).

Many jobs now require a basic amount of knowledge about first aid. This month try out ‘At Home Alone plus Emergency First Aid’. The course is a fun and interactive way to help kids learn to be home alone and how to respond to a medical emergency. At Home Alone plus Emergency First Aid is held on May 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Later on this summer in June WFES will be offering Standard First Aid with Level C-CPR/AED on Saturday June 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and At Home Alone plus Emergency First Aid on June 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A series of course geared towards healthy eating will help you and your family feel better and make better food choices this summer.

Enjoy Eating and be Healthy will be held May 24th from 10 a.m. to noon. During the course a registered dietitian will talk about the importance of eating and nutrients present in food necessary for our health.

Later on May 31 from 10 a.m. to noon, a course called Reading & Understanding Food Labels helps participants learn how to read and understand the information written on food packages. This course is also ran by a registered dietitian and helps participants to compare food products, make smart choices and choose healthier products.

If you’ve thought about opening up or revamping your business in June WFES’s entrepreneur series called Building Your Brand Workshop, will be a hands-on chance to work through how to brand a business and produce items like logos, slogans, brochure and other material aimed at improving trust and building company recognition.

The Building Your Brand Workshop will be held on Saturday June 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Following the workshop you can also brush up on your office administration skills using programs like MS Excel 2016 during a beginners course held on June 17 and June 24 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

This course will provide training on how to manipulate, format and move data with excel spreadsheets. It will also cover various simple ways to use excel to calculate figures.

Don’t forget to round out the month of May on May 25 with ‘Ways to Make Money on Line’ from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. a course that looks at various opportunities to sell items and services online and explores the topic of potentially becoming a consultant for international companies generating residual money and more.

The New Stick and Stones will be held on May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is a course with a discussion that centers around the availability and proliferation of electronic devices for your people. cyberbullying and information on how the Criminal Code of Canada applies.

For more information on all of the course offered y Wheatland Further Education Society this summer please call 403-934-5785, or email wfes@telus.net. Feel free to stop in at the WFES office located at Bay A1, 510 Hwy #1 (Country Lane Mall) in Strathmore.