Siksika Nation Open House

Siksika Nation Chief and Council will be hosting a series of open houses on May 30 and May 31 in order to boost communication and share updates with their local membership.

The open houses will be held on May 30 from 2 to 8 p.m. at SRDL at Siksika Nation, and on May 31 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Coast Plaza Hotel in Calgary.

The later timing of the meetings during the evening is meant to accommodate members who will be coming home from work, students and those with other priorities during the day.

“The main focus of the Chief and Council open house is to communicate to the people,” said Alayna Many Guns. She explained that the Chief and Council will be on hand to listen to ideas, or recommendations and concerns from the membership.

“Chief and Council would also like to disperse their updates and what they have accomplished within this short six months, and what we can expect in the next two and a half years left of their term,” she said.

The Chief and Council will also be presenting their strategic business plan for the upcoming two and a half years and the goals they hope to meet.

There will also be a number of presentations in a meeting room adjacent to the open house where Siksika Nation departments will be presenting their updates by PowerPoint presentation.

Historically open houses have be held similar to band meetings, where one person has a microphone and a chance to ask questions of the Chief and Council.

This time organizers have planned to setup several tables where members of the community will be able to speak one-on-one with councillors.

Interviews with community members in the past have revealed that the format is a positive one for individuals who may have a personal question to ask, but are reluctant to speak before a large group of 200 to 300 people in a public setting.

No appointments are necessary for the meeting. For more information, please visit siksikanation.com.