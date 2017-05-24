New truck stop to create jobs near Carseland

A new proposal for a truck stop located near Carseland was passed by the Wheatland County Municipal Planning Commission on May 16.

The owner of the land is Michael Janzen and the applicant is Tronnes Surveys Ltd.

The plan is to create three bare land condominium units and one common property that will be a commercial or industrial development. The Commercial Highway unit could accommodate things like a truck stop, motel, restaurant and other retail stores.

The second unit could have a truck wash and other uses that are related to a truck stop for semi trailers and the third unit would have a recreational vehicle storage facility.

The property is adjacent to Range Road 263 (Highway 24) and Township Road 221.

It’s approximately four km west of Carseland.

It is likely because of the construction project that RR263 will be paved and a dedicated turning lane will be created for Township Road 221.

Members of MPC asked for clarification if a gas station would be at in the plans and if there would be an increase in traffic in the area due to the development. They were informed tat engineering and traffic impact assessments have be completed, and reviews of turning movements for large vehicles, evaluations of the amount of traffic at the intersection, and the potential for a traffic circle were reviewed.

Because of its close proximity to Rockyview County, members of MPC asked county staff if the adjacent county has been notified of the subdivision permit application. Rockyview county was not notified.