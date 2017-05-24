New downtown Farmer’s Market Pavilion

Plans are in the works for a 30 by 100 foot structure that will be located in downtown Strathmore to host regular town farmer’s markets.

The town of Strathmore council voted in favour of a $100,000 increase to the original budget of $75,000 for the creation of the structure. Funds for the Farmer’s Market Pavilion Project will be drawn from MSI funding.

Due to a clerical error, only $75,000 was originally budgeted in the 2017 capital budget.

The market will be located at Kinsmen Park.

A motion to table the vote on the project and bring it back to the June 7 council meeting for consideration was defeated. Town council approved the new budget for the project with a vote of 5 to 2, with councillors Brad Walls and Steve Grajczyk opposed.

“I’m wondering if this is not premature,” said Walls.

Councillor Walls requested that council table the motion to review concept drawings and the costs associated with installing water and sewer prior to approving the project, which would have been viewed by council at the June 7 meeting.

“I really feel that we should be putting power in right away especially with the cement floor, would it be that difficult or costly to put that in as you are building the building?’ asked councillor Grajczyk.

“Most booths in the farmer’s market need power,” said Grajzyck.

Bryce Mackan, of the town’s engineering and infrastructure department, explained that the $75,000 in funding was the result of community donations.

Councillor Grajzyck also asked if town administration has been in discussions with the existing farmer’s market, which is located at the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society Grounds.

Staff revealed that there has been engagement beforehand with the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society.

Councillor Pat Fule explained that during the Downtown Design Review Committee’s (DDRC) recent downtown forum, speakers noted the importance of holding regular events in the downtown.

“In order to revitalize, save and make downtown’s thrive, you need to have regular events. I think this is one of the ways that the DDRC and council has talked in the past about trying to find ways to bring people downtown, to get business downtown, and to get people coming downtown,” he said.

He explained that the project tried to stay away from the dates when the farmer’s market occurs at the agricultural grounds.

“I think everything could work in unison,” he said.

There will be a 60-day construction period. It’s likely the project will be started in June and hopefully completed in July 2017. There will be no water, sewer, or power to the structure initially.

“There will be opportunity to put water, or potential power to the site in the future,” said Mackan.

There will be a roof over the structure with support posts, no walls and a concrete base for flooring. Community groups will also be able to rent the structure for special events.

It was noted during the meeting that the town has had two years of planning behind the town’s farmer’s market pavilion project.