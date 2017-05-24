BMX rider Paige Moldenhauer is getting ready for her biggest competition yet.

The 16-year-old and Grade 11 Chestermere High BMX rider from Langdon has had some impressive recent results in her sport. Paige qualified for the 2017 BMX World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina, which takes place July 25-30.

She will be representing Canada at World’s and competing against other 16-year-olds from around the globe.

Some of the top racers in the sport will be there including Canada’s own Olympic BMX rider Tory Nyhaug.

BMX racing is a thrilling sport to spectate and even more exhilarating to take part in. It is similar to motocross racing, where the riders all compete on an off-road dirt race course track, and race to the finish line. There are jumps and hills and what not, so riders must always be aware when they gain speed and are getting air after going off jumps. They also are usually competing against eight other competitors at the same time in the race.

Paige has been racing with the Okotoks BMX Club now for three years and loves it.

She got into the sport when she saw her brother competing and thought she would try it. Her parents also encouraged Paige and her brother to try the sport by having a BMX day every year and Paige took part in that.

“I really enjoyed it and I found myself wanting to bike more and more every day,” she said.

Paige right away enjoyed competing with others and found that the community of BMX riders was great and everyone was helpful and made it fun.

“The more that I advanced it got easier to compete so I started getting more involved in the competition side,” she said.

Paige began racing in provincial competitions, where there are usually four or five in a season.

“I always heard about Nationals and Worlds, but I was never confident enough to compete in them because they are big races,” she said.

A broken arm forced Paige to stop racing for some time last season, but when she got back, her coach asked if Paige wanted to race in Nationals, which took place in Calgary.

“At first, I wasn’t going to,” she said.

“But then I thought it’s nearby in Calgary and what do I have to lose. I wanted to try it out.”

“I qualified and received an end-plate.”

That is how the BMX rider from Langdon qualified to compete in South Carolina, which she is super excited about the opportunity. She was one of eight in her age-group that qualified for Worlds.

Paige is working hard in her sport and is trying to become an expert in her age-group by winning 25 races. She then hopes to compete in Junior when she is 17 and then professionally in the near future after that.

The sport is growing and has many males and females competing.