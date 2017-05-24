After a lengthy discussion about the number of permitted dwellings on a property Wheatland County passed an application to redesignate 134.94 hectares (333.42 acres) of land near Namaka Lake from Agricultural General to Direct Control district in order to accommodate a proposed animal sanctuary by the Calgary Zoo.

The bylaw received it’s second and third reading during the meeting of Wheatland County council on May 16.

The proposed animal sanctuary is bounded by Siksika Nation to the south and Namaka Lake to the east.

A public hearing was held on the proposed facility on April 18. It resulted in a request by the county council for the Calgary Zoo to host a open house related to the project, which they did on April 27 at the Namaka Community Hall.

According to a report provided to county council about the event by the Calgary Zoo, the response to the event was very positive and most people asked for more information on what exactly the zoo does at their current facility in De Winton, and how their release programs function.

There were approximately 80 people in attendance.

“The Calgary Zoo has been around for 88 years and has developed one of the top 10 most trusted brands in Alberta during that time,” said Greg Royer, Chief Operating Officer of the Calgary Zoo.

He explained that the zoo has operated conservation programs for over 34 years at their location in De Winton and has developed strong relationships with the community and with their county.

“Overall the number one largest concern that was brought up at the open house was the hunting that goes on across the lake from us,” he said. He spoke of meets held with members of Ducks Unlimited to control sound in the area.

He also of the zoo’s strong reputation for are for animals and working in conservation and caring for the communities that they work in.

Jamie Dorgan, director of animal care for the Calgary Zoo gave a brief outline of the animal care program for the Calgary Zoo.

“Both the conservation centre on the zoo are operated as one entity, which is regulated under the Alberta zoo standards,” he explained.

He explained that they conservation centre falls under the Zoo Act and the Calgary Zoo complies with (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) CFIA regulations.

“Any time we are moving animals to or from our zoo, or from our conservation centre we follow strict guidelines for how we care for our animals,” he said.

He explained as part of their conservation program it is important to maintain very healthy animals.

Ratepayer Stuart Thiessen asked for clarification on what effects the redesignation of land will have on local adjacent farms. Ratepayer Derri Massey who attended the open house with her family, was also at the county meeting.

She submitted a letter to the council for review that was read out loud during the meeting.

“The intent of redesignation still leaves us feeling very uneasy,” she said.

“The intent is to bring a multi-species facility into this area,” she continued. “It’s not the birds that are of concern to our livestock operation, it’s the large four-legged species that will ultimately end up there and have bio-security issues,” she said.

“We operate a herd of valuable purebred livestock that are our livelihood,” she said. She noted that their pastureland borders the proposed area.

In closing she asked the councillors to put consideration into the livestock that reside in the area.

“This is where we live. This is where we operate with a viable agricultural operation,” she said.

The proposed facility would care for endangered species like the whooping crane, the greater sage grouse, burrowing owl, reptiles and amphibians like the northern leopard frog, or animals like the Vancouver Island marmot.