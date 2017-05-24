Canadian and U.S. indigenous groups came together in Calgary on May 17 in order to sign a peition against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline.

The First Nations groups include the Blackfoot Confederacy, the Great Sioux and the Ponca Tribe, the document highlights their tribes rights and their opposition to Keystone XL.

The Blackfoot Confederacy, also known as Niitsitapi, or ‘the people’ is comprised of three First Nations governments in Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia -- The Siksika (Blackfoot), Kainai (Many Chiefs) and Peigan/Piikani (Poor Robes).

“Today, as we begin to remake the sacred truth between the Blackfoot Confederacy and the Great Sioux Nation, we are in a time of crisis. This crisis is not limited to native people, but it impacts all people. If you drink water, if you breathe, you are not immune. It is that fundamental that we are addressing today with this declaration,” said Chief Stan Grier of the Piikani Nation of the Blackfoot Confederacy.

The groups plan to setup protest camps all along the route of the pipeline.

In early 2017, U.S. president Donald Trump signed an executive order in support of the Keystone XL pipeline. On March 24 the U.S. State Department issued a Presidential Permit for the project.

“This is a significant milestone for the Keystone XL project. We greatly appreciate President Trump’s Administration for reviewing and approving this important initiative and we look forward to working with them as we continue to invest in and strengthen North America’s energy infrastructure,” said Russ Girling, TransCanada Corporation president and chief executive officer in a press release dated March 24.

The 1,897 km pipeline begins at Hardisty and extends to Steele City, Nebraska, United States.

The project is expected to create thousands of jobs in Canada and the United States.

TransCanada Corporation has been in negotiations for the proposed pipeline since 2010.