On a mission to learn how to work safely on the farm, students from the Strathmore area made the trip to Calgary’s Stampede Park on May 16 to participate in AltaLink’s second annual Farm Safety Day.

This year’s Farm Safety Day immersed students in hands-on learning that helped them identify the risks that come with life in rural Alberta.

Learning to safely work on the farm at a young age can help build a foundation of safety knowledge, which is why AltaLink believes it is so important that the next generation of Albertans are able to gain valuable experience through Farm Safety Day.

“Growing up in an agricultural community, I know the hard work that it takes to run a farming operation,” said Scott Thon, President and CEO of AltaLink. “With that hard work comes risks. Helping our kids identify these risks and the ways to work safely on the farm is why we sponsor Farm Safety Day at the Calgary Stampede.”

Some of the key topics featured during the day included grain safety and emergency situations, chemical handling, electrical and utility safety, large equipment and vehicle safety as well the importance of helmets. The students also experienced the impact of incidents with a powerful speaker presentation and a dramatic demonstration of what happens when clothing snags on a common piece of farm machinery – a power take-off shaft.

“We want students to understand that nothing is more important than working safely,” added Thon. “If we can help plant that seed with the next generation, then it was a successful day.”