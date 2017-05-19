Wheatland County and the Town of Strathmore have come to a positive working agreement in terms of shared firefighting services. The agreement was passed by both county council on May 2 and Town Council on May 3.

Judy Unswoth, Fire and Emergency Management Co-ordinator, along with Interim Fire Chief Trent West made the announcement to council.

Currently the Town of Strathmore and Wheatland County fire services provide mutual aide to each other and have a good strong working relationship.

“It has been a year and half of very hard work, as council is aware of their directive, they asked us to go back to the table again, we did and I am so proud to have worked with Trent West on this agreement,” she said.

She said with the new agreement both parties can achieve great things. She noted that anything can be accomplished when county and town fire services work together.

“We need each other and we have to figure out how to make that work,” she said.

She explained that with the agreement they will provide assistance, fire and suppression services and equipment, personnel, and materials to help each others.

“Both parties will be responsible for the best efforts to provide assistance to the responding party for major events at no cost,” she said.

In terms of fees and cost recovery. Unsworth noted that they have negotiated a no fee agreement.

“We understand that we need each other and our members have proven it to us time and again. They work well together and they are happy to do so,” she said. For example if both respond to an accident at a primary, or secondary highway like the Trans-Canada, they will each invoice Alberta Transportation.

CERB funding recommendations

Marcy Field the chairperson of the Community Enhancement Regional Board (CERB) came to update the county council about grant funding

“We had a good year, a challenging but very good year,” she said.

She brought the board’s recommendations for grant funding to the council.

We had $1,2 million in requests this year as requests. There was $385,000 available, she said.

There were 63 applications for $1,115,876 in grant funding. CERB made recommendations for 48 of those applications.

She noted that the board established a number of core values in order to guide them in their decision making.

“With respect, integrity and fairness the Community Enhancement Regional Board will responsibly service and strengthen Wheatland County through innovation and flexibility,” she said.

There were council questions about the decision making processes and perception that some groups were being selected year after year for funding, and others not.

“Each year the applications that come in are looked at independently and it goes forth on ...the criteria,” said Field.

“Quite possibly when people haven’t received it is because we felt it was outside our mandate, or doesn’t meet some of the requirements of the board,” she said.

“I think we are very open,” said Field. She noted that the board has the ability to go back into communities to find out which are their priorities to be funded.

She noted that the board looks at the county as a whole rather than just their own jurisdictions.

“I really respect the committee and where they are coming from and the work that they do to put this together,” said Councillor Ben Armstrong.

Land Use Bylaw passed

Wheatland County’s Land Use Bylaw passed its third and final reading during the May 2 meeting of County council.

Land Use Bylaw 2007-56 was also repealed afterwards.

Councillors asked for clarification about having permits for farm buildings, and about clarification for treeline setbacks.

“Nothing is changing from the current land use bylaw in that anything over 100 square feet requires a development permit in terms of setbacks,” said Intermedia Planner Colton Nickel. He explained that they may be confusing development permits and building permits, which are acquired through the province through a safety codes officer.

He explained that gain bins and silos are also exempt from requiring development permits.

There was a discrepancy in the bylaw that councillor Brenda Knight noted about the setbacks for trees on a property on corners.

“You can build a house at 75 feet and yet the corner for the trees are at 125 feet,” she said.

An amendment was made to the bylaw to be consistent to have a 75 foot setback for dwellings.

Gerry Melenka, director of planning and development explained that during first reading of the bylaw the setbacks for buildings were originally 125 feet. Through the process of going from first to second reading it was reduced to 75, and it is council’s decision to amend it if they wish.

The bylaw was passed with a recorded voted 4 to 3 with councillors Knight, Don Vander Velde and Alice Booth opposed.