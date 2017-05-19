Author Mary Cote-Walkden’s novel ‘The Gospel of Marianmne’ has been nominated as a finalist in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards, for religious fiction. Cote-Walkden is a native of the Strathmore-Carseland region.

This will be the third international award she has received for her works and the 11th award for her publishing house Writers Amuse Me Publishing.

Cote-Walkden is the youngest daughter of Tim and Margaret Cote, and when in Strathmore she attended Samuel Crowther High School, and Westmount Elementary School.

She describes ‘The Gospel of Mariamne’ as an alternate story of Jesus as told by Mariamne as his wife.

“It’s not intended to diminish who Jesus was,” said Cote-Walkden.

She explained that during Jesus’ lost years, his teenage years, there is evidence that he visited Stonehenge, so that is where some of the novel’s plot is based.

“Stonehenge is considered to be a healing circle, and they found a lot of remains in the area in and around of Stonehenge. They believe that these were people who came there to be healed by the druids,” said Cote-Walkden.

‘The Gospel of Mariamne’ is carefully written and is a delightfully interesting alternative path that details Jesus’ lost years. There is so much more to look at in the life of Jesus and Mary Magdalene.

When asked about how she felt about her book winning an award, Cote-Walkden said she felt honoured that her books were recognized, or considered. The novel is unorthodox.

In addition, she has 11 books that she has edited that have also won awards.

As a child Cote-Walkden was always interested in writing.

At Westmount Elementary School in math class she would fill up her scribbler with ideas for s murder mystery novel.

“My teachers in Strathmore made a huge impact for me,” she said.

After school Cote-Walkden studied journalism and communications at SAIT in Calgary, before switching gears midway, and a brief stint working with the local RCMP, but writing has always remained her passion in life.

“Mariamne is a reinterpretation of a story that has been, for all intents and purposes, unchallenged for millennia,” said Cote-Walkden, who explained that most of her books are about challenging convention.

‘The Gospel of Mariamne’ has also been nominated for an Eric Hoffer Award, and a National Indie Excellent Award, along with two other of Cote-Walkden’s recent titles, ‘My Bonny Lies Over the Ocean,’ ‘The First Book of Lucinda’, and ‘Dashiel Waitflaker: Dash-ing Through The Snow’, written under the pseudonym AmanadaLyn Donogal.

The Book of Lucinda is a series about a woman meeting with God to discuss her past lives.

Cote-Walkden is currently writing a book, which will be released this summer called ‘Baffin Blues.’

“It’s part of my Cabochon Incorporate Adventure series about a mining company that deals in everything but diamonds and that has a very determined goal of not harming the environment, or causing hardship to locals,” she said.

“The books are set at different mines around the world. In ‘Baffin Blues’, they head to Baffin Island to their sapphire mine because of an explosion there. Issues of addiction, the cost of food, Residential Schools, Arctic sovereignty, and illegal poaching all come into play in this adventure novel,” said Cote-Walkden.

Her son, Tony Walkden, was recognized two years ago by the same organizations for his book ‘With A Dying Breath’.

‘With a Dying Breath’ was the result of a home-school assignment aimed at helping Tony who is autistic, to develop hand-eye co-ordination and writing skills.

“With a Dying Breath looks at endangered species from around the world. The book contains pictures donated by over 70 international photographers, and has been endorsed by Philippe Cousteau, Stephen Fry, Jack Hanna, and has been acknowledged by David Suzuki, Neil Degrasse Tyson, and others in the field,” said Cote-Walkden.

His newest book ‘Aliens Among Us, Introduced Species, Good and Bad’, has also been nominated for a National Indie Excellence Award in the category of Nature Non-Fiction. It will likely be released by the end of 2017 or early 2018.

Cote-Walkden’s works are available for purchase online and in paperback form at writersamuseme.com.