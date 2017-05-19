Spartans soccer looking for first win

The Strathmore High School Spartans boys’ soccer team are continuing to learn and gain experience, which they hope will lead to better results.

The Spartans didn’t have a lot of practice time leading up to the start of their season play. They also have a new coach and many players who have never played together.

In their first-game against Foothills Composite High School, the Spartans lost 3-0. The second-game of the season from Strathmore High was much better, but still resulted in a 2-1 loss to Canmore and then on May 10, SHS lost 7-1 to Holy Trinity Academy.

This is also a very good league.

Against HTA, the Spartans had some chances and didn’t allow much offense for the other team and at half, the score was 1-0 for HTA.

“We played more cohesively as a team in the first half,” said Spartans coach Mike O’Brien.

“We defended basically as a unit, where as in the second-half, we started playing individually and as soon as they scored twice in the second, we went on the offensive and the flood gates opened after that.”

Striker Caleb Wilchowy scored the lone goal for the Spartans.

“He’s been doing well for us and has been very strong,” said O’Brien.

“Our goal is to get the strikers involved, but it all starts from the back, getting everyone up and our mid-fielders have to do a better job of transitioning from defense to offense.”

“I think with more practice and the players feeling more comfortable playing with one another, they will gel as a team and we will look more cohesive.”

The Spartans coach believes that as these players get more comfortable playing with one another, the results will be better.

There is still half a season left.

“We want to continue to see improvement every game and see some wins,” said O’Brien.

Zones will take place May 24 and May 25 in Cochrane.

“As long as we are hitting our stride and playing well by then, we will have a chance,” said O’Brien.