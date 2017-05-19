Rosebud artist takes part in Art in the Park

Imagine climbing high to see some of the most breathtaking scenes in Glacier National Park, then putting pen to paper in sketches, and then paintbrush to canvas.

That’s what many of the 12 artists being exhibited at Art in the Park in Rosebud just did including local artist Valerie Speer.

Art in the Park helps celebrate Canada 150 through a partnership between Parks Canada, and the Revelstoke Visual Arts Society.

For the last eight years the program has helped Canadians to discover the outdoors through art.

This year Art in the Park includes the works of Speer and artists from Alberta, and British Columbia -- Melanie MacVoy, Lyndsay Esson, Kate Brooks-Heinimann,Gwen Lips, Jennifer K. Ireland, Jaymie Johnson, Becky McMahon, Leanne Spanza, Jo C. Willems, Jeff Wilson, and Zuzana Driediger.

Art submissions are reviewed by Parks Canada and the Revelstoke Visual Arts Society. This year 12 artists were selected.

The travelling art exhibit will be featured in the Akokiniskway Gallery at Rosebud from April 1 to June 3 and is part of celebrations for Canada 150 in 2017.

Speer explained that the art retreat hosted by Parks Canada was held last August.

“We were hosted at an ACC (Alpine Club of Canada) hut in Glacier National Park and we spent about five days and four nights hiking, taking photos, drawing and doing a little bit of painting,” she said.

Participants gathered information about the park and took in the surroundings in order to see what inspired them.

According to Speer, being surrounded by nature felt like they had only just scratched the surface.

“It’s such a unique place, most people have driven through Rogers Pass, so it’s really great to have the excuse to be there for a couple of days and go ‘wow, all this is right here,’” she said.

The artists were required to produce three pieces each. Speer has three acrylic paintings featured in the show.

“I am always after the feeling that I get from a place, more than all of the exact details,” she said. She explained that those who are familiar with Glacier National Park, will be able to recognize the scenes in some of her works.

“All of the artists are quite different, we have a mixed media artist who describes herself as a conceptual artist. She thinks about what she wants to convey and then chooses the medium that she thinks suits what she’s going after,” she said.

Another artist who attended the retreat was a portrait artist who works on mostly urban landscapes, so the retreat allowed the artist to focus on actual workers like staff and trail crews, or wardens working for Parks Canada.

Other artists featured in the show creates works in pen and ink, and some water colour paintings as well.

Each style is very different explained Speer.

For example the work of Leanne Spanza, and more graphic arts with simple shapes and colours.

“It’s really a rich show because it is so varied on how it’s presented,” said Speer.

After Rosebud the exhibit will travel to the Port Moody Arts Centre in Port Moody, British Columbia, the Peachland Art Gallery in Peachland, British Columbia and the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna, British Columbia.

Applications for Art in the Park in 2017 will be accepted in December 2017.

The program is a two-year event where in the first year artists participate in a retreat on Mount Revelstoke, or Glacier National Park. In the second year artwork is exhibited for the public’s review.

Art in the Park will be on display for two and a half hours before every performance of Rosebud Theatre. For more information about Rosebud Theatre’s line up of performances this summer please contact the box office at 1-800-267-7553, or visit rosebudtheatre.com.