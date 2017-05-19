Registration open for Stampede Parade

Registration is now open for the 2017 Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days parade.

As usual the parade promises a big load of music and sights to see along with a small town feel that you’ll only find in Strathmore.

This year’s theme will be Canada 150-- Celebrating our Heritage and Culture, which is aimed to help the municipality celebrate 150 years since confederation all through 2017.

The parade will be held on Saturday August 5 at 9 p.m. Be sure to line the streets and find somewhere good to sit along the parade route.

The parade starts at Lambert Park by the Lambert Centre, travels north down lakeside boulevard, turns left onto Village Way then takes another left onto second street and heads south all the way to second avenue where the parade takes a right and then a left onto third street. From there the parade will turn left onto third avenue reconnect on second street and turn right before going all the way down to sixth avenue, then turning back onto Lakeside Boulevard. Travelling all the way through downtown Strathmore.

No doubt there will be ample space to view the parade along Lakeside Boulevard in Kinsmen Park.

Back by popular demand, the Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce will be the judges for this year’s parade.

Judging will take place during the parade, and participants are asked to be ready in the staging area at 8:30 a.m.

The town encourages all participants to dress their floats according to the Canada 150 theme.

Anyone who would like to participate in the parade can complete and application form by going to the link strathmore.ca/stampede2017.

For extra information please contact Kendra Armstrong at the Town of Strathmore at 403-934-3133 karmstrong@strathmore.ca.