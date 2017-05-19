Poker run returns bringing comfort to sick kids

Dry roads and great weekend weather equal a great time to get out your motorcycle this summer. The 18th annual Strathmore Poker Run is just around the corner and like as in previous years, 100 per cent of the Strathmore Poker Run’s proceeds will go to support sick children and their families in their time of need through the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta.

The Strathmore Poker Run will take place June 23-25.

Starting on Friday June 23 there will be the customary head-shave fundraiser at Legends at 6:30 p.m.

The following Saturday registration takes place at Original Joes in Strathmore at 9:30 a.m.

Participants will meet up in the OJ’s parking lot before heading out onto the highway for the start of the poker run.

A poker hand costs $50 each and includes the weekend events. The Saturday night party will cost $20. And on Sunday there will be a fun bike rodeo and family fun day. Throughout the weekend there will be free camping and taxi service will be available as well.

Sunday is a family day with bike games and prizes explained Jason Verhey, from the Strathmore Poker Run.

Just like the name implies, participants of the poker run draw a card at each stop along their route. At the end of the run, the poker hands are compared and a number of prizes are handed out, for example to the people with the best or worst hand.

Not wanting to give too much of the route before the ride, he explained that the run travels through Central Alberta, starting in Strathmore and heading east down the Trans Canada Highway, and at its furthest point north near Drumheller.

In previous years the poker run has made stops in communities like Rockyford.

The popular fundraiser typically draws in about 200 people with over 100 motorcycles.

“We’ve had a couple people come out from Saskatchewan and one or two come out from BC and Fort McMurray, all over the place really,” said Verhey.

That amount of support shows how much the community cares such a great charity like Kids Cancer Care of Alberta.

For more information or if you’d like to join the Strathmore Poker Run in 2017, please visit the Strathmore Poker Run on Facebook.