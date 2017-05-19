Origin Malting to be ready by summer 2017

Kyle Geeraert and Josh Michaeluk have created something unique in Strathmore. The two are in the process of creating a malt brewery and tasting room in Strathmore, which they hope will be open in time for Open Farm Days in the summer of 2017.

A trip to Fargo, North Dakota last year in August yielded malting equipment but it wasn’t until the two travelled down in November to look at the possibility of distributing malting equipment, when Geeraert and Michaluk realized there was a need for the equipment in Canada.

Malting, is the germination process of grains before the creation of beer.

“In December and January Josh and I travelled around and talked with a bunch of breweries just to see if they would be interested in buying malt,” said Geerhaert.

The malt is locally made and generated from a local sustainable farm he explained.

“They were definitely intrigued and interested, so Josh and I built a business plan and talked to a few investors to see if they would be interested in working with us, and we ordered our equipment,” he said.

He explained that the plan for the first year of Origin Malting is to malt 800 tonne of malt.

“All the malt barley is coming from a farm just east of Strathmore,” said Geerhaert.

In addition, there will be a tasting room where people will be able to taste the beer created from the locally brewed malts.

After consultation with Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission about a commercial kitchen Michaluk and Geerhaert flew to California and purchased their own brewery.

“He flew down to California we bought our own brewery, so that way beer can be brewed here and we don’t have to have a commercial kitchen,” said Geerhaert.

They plan to operate Origin Malting as a family business with the help of their spouses Meleah Geeraert and Tara Michaluk.

They plan to be one of the only breweries working in collaboration with 12 taps. Four of those taps will be ones operated by Geerhaert and Michaluk, and another eight will be open to other breweries in Alberta, who will come to brew at the facility with Origin Malting.

A 70 by 21 foot wide section of the facility will be dedicated to three malting towers, that can each handle about five tonnes of malt.

Michaluk explained that malting barley is about a week-long process.

“Every beer is made with malt, tops, water and yeast. Malt is the biggest product in there, so we are going to be making malt here in these three towers,” he said.

In the future they plan on the installation of three more towers in order to produce 30 tonnes a week of malt.

“When we first start it will be 15 tonnes a week,” he said. The idea is to enable the production of locally produced specialty malts that are typically only available overseas.

Geerheaert gave a tour of where the four new fermentation tanks will be located and the 50-person tap houses with a bar that will accommodate members of the public who want to stop in and taste locally made beer.

So far the reaction from the community to a new brewery has been very positive.

“It’s been great, we’ve gotten huge feedback from the town, everybody is really excited,” said Geerheart.

“People are stopping in already, they are coming in checking in,” said Michaluk who explained that some people have started dropping by expecting the tap house to be operational.

“People are really pumped and even when we go somewhere in town... and mention what we are doing, everybody has heard about it and everyone is excited. They are really excited to have locally made brewery right in Strathmore,” he said.

It is likely in the coming months they will be hosting a grand opening for the facility with public tours.

The plan is for Origin Malting to participate in Open Farm Days in Alberta August 19 and 20th. If everything goes well by the end of July the brewery and malting facility could tentatively be opened, but the two haven’t finalized a date yet.

Open Farm Days 2017 is a chance for all Albertans to come out and learn about their connection to agriculture and food production in the province by visiting local farms and ranches.

Origin Malting will be participating and hosting tours at their facility with the brewery acting as a hub for visitors to local farms.

“We will have tour buses waiting here so people can go to a couple of the local farms and then finish up here for lunch and then the next group can go out and finish back up here at supper time,” said Geerhaert.

They will also be looking at partnering with local food vendors for the project so that visitors can tour the facility and also have a bite to eat.