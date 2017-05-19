Midget Reds win twice at home

The Strathmore Reds AA midget baseball team opened up their regular season with some heavy hitting.

The Reds won both their opening games of the season on May 13 at Kinsmen Park. The Reds beat the Foothills Outlaws Blue 14-2 in the first game and then in the afternoon beat the Innisfail Indians 10-3.

“Our bats have looked good early on here,” said Reds coach Willie Mulligan.

In the first game against Foothills, the Reds had a few monster innings where most of their runs came.

“They just got their bats going and turned it on when they needed too,” said Mulligan.

Mason Kennett pitched a solid game against Innisfail to help his team win their afternoon game.

“Our vet Mason Kennett pitched very well. We also had great at bats and great defense which all contributed in the win,” said Mulligan.

The season has just begun and the Reds haven’t seen all the competition they will be facing, but the Reds coach likes what he is seeing from his team early on, not just in those first two games, but in practices as well.

“I have a feeling we are going to be pretty strong baseball team,” said Mulligan.

The first two games looked great, but there is always room for improvement.

“We need to fix our mental mistakes on the diamonds, or what I mean is be better defensively,” said Mulligan.

“Baseball is a simple game, pick-up the baseball and throw the baseball across the diamonds.”

“I think with this group, these errors can be fixed pretty quick.”

The team made a lofty goal to win provincials this year, and they have started on the right path with two dominate wins to start the season.

Last year Strathmore hosted provincials and didn’t do great, and this year, they want to get back there and do better. The team has some veteran leadership and also has some new players that helped the bantam AA Reds win provincials last year, so they definitely have the ability to achieve their goal.