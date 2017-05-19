Driver arrested after wild car chase

Gleichen RCMP have arrested and charged a man who led police on a wild chase that started in Siksika Nation and ended in the City of Calgary.

Scott Stimson,30, of Siksika Nation was arrested and is charged with Flight from Police, Dangerous Driving, Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Driving While Disqualified, Assault with a Weapon on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, Failure to Comply with a court order, Failure to Remain at the scene of an accident, and failing to comply with a weapons prohibition order.

At approximately 7 p.m. on May 6 Gleichen RCMP responded to a complaint of firearms related threats at Siksika Nation. The RCMP located the suspects and the involved vehicle which then fled the scene.

The vehicle was determined stolen and was been driven in a dangerous manner. Due to the risk to safety of the other drivers on the road, the pursuit was not continued by police.

“Public safety was always foremost in our minds during this incident and we are pleased to report that no one sustained any injuries as a result of this incident,” said Sergeant Codling of the Gleichen RCMP Detachment.

“We appreciate the assistance of our partner agency, Calgary Police Service, in bringing this situation to a safe conclusion,” Colding said.

Over a period of two hours the driver continued efforts to try to provoke RCMP officers into a pursuit. The vehicle continued to drive aggressively. Gleichen RCMP, Calgary Police Service HAWKS (helicopter) and Strathmore RCMP collaborated to help contain the suspect vehicle.

During that time, the vehicle unsuccessfully attempted to ram a police vehicle, and sideswiped an unrelated civilian car.

No injuries were incurred by anyone during these events.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. the vehicle entered the city of Calgary and the Calgary Police Service tactical unit members were able to disable the vehicle and apprehend both vehicle occupants including a youth who cannot be named.

Stimson was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

He was remanded in custody and appeared in Provincial Court in Calgary on May 9.