Members of the business community in Strathmore’s downtown, along with guest speakers from Airdrie and High River and town of Strathmore staff and council were on hand for the Downtown Design Review Committee’s forum called Do We Need A Downtown, which was held on May 9 at the Royal Canadian Legion.

There was a brief period where participants mingled and took in displays of plans for updates to Second Avenue, before a series of guest speakers and a question and answer period.

Terri Kinsmen, president of the Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce, was the master of ceremonies for the event.

The welcome from the town was given by councillor Bob Sobol.

Town planner Chuck Procter gave an update on plans for downtown beautification and Tracy Simpson, manager of community services spoke of tourism development in the region. Simpson spoke about the importance of creating a visitor assessment.

It was noted later in the meeting by one of the guest speakers after a tour of Strathmore, that there are no signs drawing visitors in off of the highway and into the downtown.

There were members of the town’s administration, and planning and development and community services departments at the event.

Guest speaker Kent Rupert from the City of Airdrie Economic Development spoke of partnerships and economic development. He explained that creating partnerships based on trust and mutual respect is important, but it’s also important to think differently and bring a different perspective to the discussion.

“We need to be uncomfortable sometimes,” he said. He also outlined the Smart Start business program, an entrepreneurship program in Airdrie, and how it has evolved over the years into an economic development asset.

Angela Groeneveld, of High River Economic Development, spoke of downtown revitalization in Hugh River before and after the flood of 2013 and Anne Marie Hansen, owner of Cottonwood Bridal in High River spoke of her personal experiences with operating a business through tough times and business success through change.

“You have to change,” she said “Be that change and it will be worth it,” she said.

“Stick with it, it will be worth it,” she said. During her speech she spoke of the perseverance of her staff and how they were able to operate out of her home and even a tent on her business’ property before finding a storefront.

There was a question and answer period where people could ask questions from the speakers and get updates on what’s going on in Strathmore from town staff.

Some individuals asked questions about the two-hour parking limit in the downtown area.

One solution suggested was for staff to have dedicated parking spots behind businesses, or to park further away, freeing up a bit of parking space for customers.

Better communication between local businesses, visitors and the town was one of the items taken away from the meeting.

There was also a sentiment that the onus is not only on the Town of Strathmore, but that business owners should do research and see what kinds of opportunities for grant funding, or partnerships with the local government are already in place, that they can take advantage of.