Traveling art in Rosebud

This Spring until June 3, Rosebud Theatre invites members of the public to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of confederation with Art in the Park, a touring exhibit which will travel through British Columbia and Alberta, exposing the works of local artists.

The exhibit will help Canadians celebrate the cultural history of Glacier National Park. The exhibit will be showcased at the Akokiniskway Gallery.

The works of 12 artists including local Valerie Speer of Rosebud will be displayed in the exhibit along with works from, Melanie MacVoy, Lyndsay Esson, Kate Brooks-Heinimann, Gwen Lips, Jennifer K. Ireland, Jaymie Johnson, Becky McMahon, Leanne Spanza, Jo C. Willems, Jeff Wilson, and Zuzana Driediger.

The art gallery, which is located in the former United Church, is a gallery and recording studio. It is a rehearsal area for Rosebud Masterworks and Rosa Cantorum choirs.

The Akokiniskway Gallery is open two and a half hours before each Rosebud Theatre Opera House performance during spring, summer and fall.

The Art in the Park program in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks creates an innovative experience for artists to immerse themselves in some of Canada’s most beautiful natural places.

The artwork created through the Art in the Park program at Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park showcased in Art in the Park, is inspired by experiences in the parks and allows viewers to create connections with Canada’s history, and cultural heritage.

For more information about Art in the Park this season please contact the Rosebud Theatre Box Office at 1-800-267-7553 or visit rosebudtheatre.com.