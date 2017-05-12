Supporting the local food bank

Replenishing the shelves of the local food bank is the aim of the Fill The Bus fundraiser this Saturday.

On May 13, the Town of Strathmore along with the Youth Club of Strathmore will be hosting their second annual FIll The Bus food bank fundraiser.

Fill The Bus will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot out front of the town’s municipal office. The event was spurred by Councillor Bob Sobol from and idea of a unique way to support the food bank last year.

The goal is to fill the Youth Club of Strathmore’s bus with donations of non-perishable food. Cash donations will also be accepted during the fundraiser.

“The Christmas season is over and they find themselves in need of supplies,” said councillor Bob Sobol.

There will also be free donuts and coffee courtesy Rocky’s Bakery and the Town of Strathmore.

A short wish list of the most needed items include – pasta, peanut butter, tomoto soup, vegetable soup, canned vegetables, canned fruit, pancake mix, syrup, oatmeal, pork and beans, canned meat or fish, diapers, laundry soap, bar sap, and shampoo and conditioner.